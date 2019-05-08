Ten Years On ..

The Telegraph is rightly celebrating a decade since the Parliamentary expenses scandal was uncovered, after a hard fight against both the Speaker Gorbals Mick and the Parliamentary watchdogs, who used every trick and turn available to stop us getting the information. That wasn't all that was going on - in London, albeit a year earlier, we were getting ready to elect Boris. Forgive me for recycling that post; it has echoes.
It's strange, I can't wait to cast my votes on Thursday. My ballot card is pinned ready on the notice board and I'm eager for the off. I can't recall when I've ever enjoyed an election so much - perhaps 1979 was the last time. Then, after nearly a decade of Vic Feather and Len Murray and shots of Congress House in virtually every news report the same feeling for a need for change was in the air.Oh, and as for Parliament - we only jailed three. It wasn't enough.
In retrospect, the 70s and the Thatcher years were where the rot started. In 1974 Anthony Crosland told local government 'The party's over' - meaning the expansionist Client State fuelled by the economic boom of the 60s was over, a theme echoes by Keith Joseph in the years that followed. When Thatcher came to power in 1979, the central State expanded its powers beyond levels that had not even been seen during the dark days of the war, at the time the only measure to rein in the trots in the town halls, but ironically the foundation for Zanu Labour's Centralist control freakery from 1997.
Gordon Brown is even less capable than Jim Callaghan of steering the ship of state. As he attempts to tighten his grip on every aspect of citizens' lives, as he tries to convince his dying party and an angry nation that he's in control, the more control slips from his chewed fingers. Damned with faint praise by his own backbenchers, held on his back foot by the media, it's not now a question of if he goes but when. In fact, his Jonah abilities are so acute that I'm convinced every high-profile appearance he'll make between now and Thursday will knock points off the Labour votes - Livingstone must be praying he'll stay out of London.
2 comments:
Ahhhhh,,,, Len Gollip, There was nothing about turntable underlooking that he didn't know.
Apols this got caught when I reverted comments
Michael has left a new comment on your post "Ten Years On ..":
It is certainly a stark reminder of the mendacity of MPs at that time. Your post is a good memory jogger, especially as all this happened when nearly all businesses were suffering under the Blair/Brown years of cheating, lying and general unpleasaantness, and we saw the beginning form of the 'elite' class pompously displayed in the open, instead of hidden behind 'rules' they made up themselves, for themselves.
I wonder if all the homes that Yvette and Ed Balls flipped were the ones where they were going to house all those illegal immigrants?
No, I thought not...
Post a Comment