Friday, 3 May 2019
Local elections - Westminster gets a Slapping
Early Doors post - will update as the day goes on
Conservative and Labour parties have lied their arses off over Brexit, betrayed the nation and yesterday both received a decent slapping from the electorate - nothing earth-shattering, that's yet to come, but a clear enough message.
UKIP have taken an unexpected drubbing, support tainted I think by Batten's infatuation with Yaxley-Lemon. Surprising winners of the night have been the Independent candidates - winning almost as many seats as the LibDems. I suspect if there had been more sensible local independent candidates standing, they would have taken many more seats.
The rise of the Independents in the locals may be a one-off or may presage the start of something magnificent, a grass-roots push for Localism, untainted by the mendacious corrupt foulness of national politics.
And those of you who pushed so strongly for spoiling ballot papers look to have been vindicated. Not, as thought, because the returning officers have to declare the numbers of spoiled papers (which loses some meaning at ward level) but because conscientious, dedicated local council workers have to scrutinise each one individually - a process that takes a great deal of time. As an act of civil disobedience, it works - I've seen a very cross Labour apparatchik on the box frustrated at the delay to his result from the sheer number of spoiled papers.
2 comments:
Why was Ukip's result "unexpected"?
Polls have been predicting a collapse in their vote consistently.
Edward - because TBP weren't standing in the locals, I expected Brexit votes to go to UKIP. It doesn't look like a collapse - but if we're expecting Labour and Conservatives to take a more than 10% hit to existing seats, UKIP may be in the same territory
