Theresa May wipes out 1,300 Conservative Councillors

May's done it - she's creeping up on John Major's 1995 record losses for Conservative local government. With 10 councils yet to declare, she's more than decimated Conservative local government; she started with 5,521 local councillors and has eliminated some 1,300 - 24% of Tory Council seats lost.
In contrast Labour look to have lost about 100 out of 2,300 - around 4%. However, Labour should have been drowning in seats. Last night McDonnell was predicting 400 Labour gains on TV - which meant he was hoping for at least 600.
Now Mrs May must realise this is a damning indictment of her leadership, but never explain and never apologise is the politicians' creed, so both she and the Party chairman have blamed Parliament's failure to pass the Selmayr-Robbins treaty for the debacle. Not her fault at all, they aver.
When the facts sink in over the weekend, when Local Associations stunned by the magnitude of the defeat turn their shock to anger, May's position will worsen considerably. Can she hang on until the Euros in a couple of weeks deal the death-blow? I hope so. I've got a bottle of Prosecco waiting in the cellar for her smug, silly medicated-to-the-eyeballs face trying to laugh off the 3 Conservative MEPs likely to be returned to Brussels.
In fact I'm already feeling quite chirpy - the massacre has somehow cheered me. Surely the end cannot now be far away?
4 comments:
It's possible the Conservative party are akin to the Russian Menshevik party, squabbling amongst themselves while the Bolsheviks are massing against them.
Face facts old chap.
That dimwit referendum and its ineveitable consequences are what have wiped out the Tories.
Have you seen the various comments around? See this BBC one...laughably some Remainers are seeing the LD and Green gains as a clear expression of a vote to stop Brexit! Not trolls, just brain dead fools
Cheerful Edward, I think I mention you and your ilk in the last sentence of my previous comment.
