Rory Stewart - Antidemocrat

Instead he hopes to deliver Brexit via a citizens’ assembly, which he said he would convene on day one of entering No 10 and would pay a jury of 500 UK citizens to work a seven-day week to find a Brexit consensus that parliament would respect.Citizens' assemblies, a process also known as Sortition, are a favourite of the anti-democrats who cried in frustration in 2016 that the 'wrong sort of people are using democracy'. We only voted for Brexit because we're not as clever as Rory, apparently. Clearly, we're wrong. All we need - 500 of us, picked at random - is to be locked up together and lectured by experts until we reach a consensus, which will be, effectively, to cancel Brexit. Problem solved.
As an absolute Baldrick of an idea, it has few equals. A suggestion so utterly, risibly stupid that only an extremely clever moron could have thought of it.
Sortition does have a role. For stuff like the council's new masterplan for the High Street, as part of the consultation process before it goes to the planning committee. Where it has absolutely no place is in replacing universal suffrage and the secret ballot in matters of constitutional significance, for which a truly democratic referendum has already given Stewart and his chums in the Commons a clear and unambiguous instruction. If he doesn't like it, I suggest he either resigns his seat or joins the CUKs.
Citizens assemblies and other varieties of sortition are increasingly a favourite of the anti-democrats who fear that we, via the ballot box, may displace them from their capture of the State. That a champion of such anti-democracy seriously imagines that Conservatives will vote for him as leader displays a greater than usual self-delusion.
I like the idea of a citizens' jury that could review existing legislation and strike it down. There is so much junk and duplicate legislation on the statute book that is badly written and that serves little purpose. Just because an MP had a dripping tap bringing in laws 'against it' won't stop it happening and bad people don't stop doing bad things because of law, they stop because it is too hard to get away with it.
But, as you imply, the question of the EU has been put to the electorate already, free of all the complications of having to consider other policies that come as part of the usual election package. The answer was 'leave', a divorce if you like, not let's still live together and have sex every Thursday.
All these compromises that are being suggested are really just variations of 'remain', what the EU calls 'cherry picking', and at the end of the day whatever variation of 'remain' parliament or 'assembly of citizens' comes up with can't sensibly be put into law because it attempts to determine what the EU 'must' do, it's that 'dripping tap', 'Canute' stuff again, legislation over things outwith our control.
No, 'leave means leave', get on with it all of you.
