Eurosnouts head for the trough

European Parliament election results are greeted here with a shrug and the familiar maxim "same trough different snouts". The low-level Eurosnouts can look forward to bloated untaxed salaries, expenses beyond the dreams of avarice for which they need to render no account, a corrupt EU that forces even the smallest companies under GDPR to onerous disclosure but absolutely refuses to itself reveal how Europe's taxpayers' cash has been squandered, misused, stolen, misappropriated, defrauded and peculated by the myriad snouts in the Brussels trough. They therefore have free rein to be as dirty, crooked and squalid as they wish, safe from the wrath of their electors.
This time around though the scramble for the EP trough is as nothing in comparison to the vicious in-fighting for a chance at the elite swill; several of the EU's unelected capos are up for rotation. On his way out is Juncker the Druncker, dismissed from his post in Luxembourg for tax fraud and whose appointment to Brussels possibly saved him from jail time. Those in the running for his replacement include Christine Lagarde, convicted in 2015 for her part in a $400m fraud but astonishingly not jailed by a corrupt French political establishment.
Various other Presidents and top jobs are up for replacement by unelected nomenklatura candidates and the field is filled with twitching bristly snouts all eager to bury themselves in the Euroswill.
We've written previously on the deep links between organised crime and EU funding HERE and on the involvement of EU funds / organised crime in the murder of journalists HERE. The Brussels trough is not a joke; the filth of the EU's corruption pollutes Europe and destroys lives.
I believe some of them are even so squeaky clean and not worth prosecuting that the EU has passed an edict to say as much.
Of course Nigel is not one of those, because whilst a retired/scandalised Euro-Bigwig will automatically qualify, if you speak ill of the EU, they have a mechanism in place to withdraw pension payments.
The comparisons with the old USSR are uncannily similar.
The elected snouts are not the ones to watch, nor interestingly are the big wigs like Druncker, Draghi. Tusk, Lagarde or Schulz. The real power behind the throne lies in the hands of one man, who, one day will be EU President. Martin Selymayr. He's playing them, and none of them see it, or rather choose not to see it.
Nice photo of the pigs, though.
The EU Pigs are protected by the desire of the National Pigs to join their ranks.
So we are going to have to remove the Pigs from the taxpayer-funded teat in their own countries. First, the UK must get out and then we must assist any others who want to reclaim their independence.
