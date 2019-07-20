Well, what did they think would happen when the planning system forced folk who can afford to buy an £800k apartment and folk who can only pay low rents to a Housing Association into the same block?
The owners are buying lifestyle. They want a 24/7 concierge service to take in mail and parcels and keep out crack dealers from the lobby. They want a clean, well maintained, regularly checked play area for their protected children free from dog turds, needles and spray tags. For this they are willing to pay an eye-watering service charge.
What of the social tenants in the same block? The service charge will be equal to the entire disposable income of many. Should they get these things for 'free' (not free of course - the owner occupiers will have to pay)? Should owning an apartment in a shared block, unlike a flat in a conversion or an Edwardian maisonette or a place in a mansion block, come with a legal obligation to pay directly for social tenants?
Developers have come up with 'poor doors' - separate entrances for the social tenants that do not enjoy the 24/7 concierge service or the standards of cleaning, decor and maintenance in the common parts. Play areas are segregated. Unaffordable service charges are thus avoided. Of course the distinction is humiliating and divisive and undesirable - so much so that councils are now motivated to act to end the practice.
But how? Fairly? Practically? Genuine ask.
You get what you pay for, it's the way of the world except the left ca't seem to accept this.
They didn’t let me through the poor door, too destitute.
When leftist get power they will inflict their dogma. The answer is to keep leftist from power.
They get What you pay for.
It's the new way of the World.
OT Edward
The answer is to change the planning laws so that developers are not forced to build apartments blocks to accommodate both wealthy buyers and poor renters.
Unless you want to live in a society like the Soviet Union, with accommodation allocated according to your "need" - as determined by a representative of the State. Of course different rules and superior accommodation would have to be allocated to the "deserving" Elite.
As so much with the left, not only do they look for the most emotive language in any particular context, they claim to own that language.
Their willingness to inflict this behaviour along with many of the other tenets of cultural marxism is sort of what Trump has been tweeting about in the last few days.
The reality is that the local community is bending over backwards to help those that cannot afford local housing prices (another story entirely). If I was such a beneficiary, I would be very pleased and thankful. I would not try to call my benefactors out over their approach to their customers, I would know that their business objective is to make the best possible return on investment.
The funny thing about lefties, is that they get very excited if someone uses language they don't like, but look askance when they do the same. A person from an ethnic minority is sacrosanct, but a person with more millions that they should have, is a target.
The reality is that such a door is there to deliver the paying customer, a "gold star" service. If you want the "standard" service, the one without the white laundered headrests, you need to know that you are getting it.
If what was there was instead the kind of door that John Cleese described in his mistaken notion that he was in a competition to build a multi-story abbatoir, these "poor" people might have a good case.
Sadiq Khan is quite right.
At the root of the problem is the grotesque, preposterous, property bubble, stoked in London by our lax laws, allowing the inrush of dirty foreign money, and London's property as a haven and laundering channel.
If anyone expects the notoriously lazy Johnson to address this, especially while his party are significantly funded by those same foreign kleptocrats, then they must be dreaming.
