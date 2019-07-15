Will Farage cook Von der Leyen's goose?

As Politico EU reports, she needs 374 MEP's votes, a bare majority, to scrape through, but anything less than 400 will look like failure. Juncker the Druncker had 422 with 250 against. So far she has just 286 that she can count on.
And Nigel of course will vote against her. As the Express has it
Writing for Express.co.uk on Sunday, Brexit Party MEP Matthew Patten warned of upset as the European Parliament approves or reject Jean-Claude Juncker’s chosen successor as European Commission President – German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen.Will the Brexit Party help? I expect so, Matthew, I expect so.
He wrote: "MEPs across Europe feel betrayed that the candidate was just dumped on them.
"Suddenly parliamentary bars are buzzing with talk about what can be done to get some democracy into the place. What would happen if parliament rejected the new president? Would its largest political party, the Brexit Party, help?"
Von der Layen's Bundeswehr has many helicopters. None of them work.
==============
You may recall I wrote about this new phenomenon back in May. Now the MSM are catching up, after a high-profile fatality. And, as predicted, the reaction of Authority is to move police from murder, gang violence, serious crime and the knife plague to pester Hipsters on electric scooters instead. You couldn't make it up.
5 comments:
Isn't she part of the nomenklatura and by extension, untouchable?
Perhaps the EU will regard any involvement by the Brexit Party MEPs in 'interfering' with the selection of Ursula von der Leyen as another reason not to permit any further extension of the Article 50 process beyond 31 October? Let's hope so.
Nous allons, wir gehen, we're off.
Wouldn't it be delicious payback if TBP and other Europsceptic parties in the fake Parliament were to scupper the appointment of Druncker's "Chosen One"
By no stretch of the imagination can anybody say she was put there by democratic means, and the same goes for her predecessor, and the one before him, ad infinitum
Ah radders, I've two problems, conscience and conservative instinct and you always smack them very hard, alarm bells ring red alert - incoming from EUrope!
Hurricane engine spitting and roaring! magazines loaded and waiting "chocks away!"
Probably in the very future, things will go back as they were or as they are, the sausage eaters were never, nor ever will be, our 'friends'.
B52s anyone?
Wouldn't it be better to not interfere? Why bother your enemy when they make mistakes?
Post a Comment