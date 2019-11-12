With thanks, time to move on.

The debt owed to Nigel Farage cannot be understated. Without him, David Cameron would never have agreed the Referendum. And as a Conservative, I am doubly grateful; without Nigel we would never have reformed our party, culled the EUphiles and shifted course. At the time of the EP elections, I simply repeated here what Conservative Home had printed as advice to Conservatives - to refrain from voting.
Farage's commitment yesterday to withdraw from 317 seats won by May in 2017 clearly hurt him deeply and has stunned many readers and contributors. However, it was the right thing to do. Only the Conservative party can deliver Brexit. But I'm sorry to say it may not be enough for an overall majority; we must still fight over Labour seats in which the Conservative party can win. There will also be seats in which my party can never win. There will, no doubt, be an app soon available to advise on the best way to vote tactically in such seats to secure a pro-Brexit MP.
Yesterday at least has allowed us now to turn our guns onto Labour's reckless and hopeless spending plans, and the undermining of the power of the peoples' vote by the illiberal anti-democrats. And on globalist warmongers such as Hillary Clinton, who want to use their foreign influences to undermine British democracy in a last-ditch effort to prevent us casting them off.
Oh. And remember what happened last time that Labour had a cunning spending plan? Your grandchildren will still be paying for it in 2049.
3 comments:
I think what Farage has achieved is incredible.
One of the few current politicians worthy of respect and even fewer who have made the country better.
I salute him.
JTG - +many
However, it might be slightly more subtle than it first seems. Farage has effectively come up with a vote ratchet. He's assuming that the Tories will not lose any seats that they currently hold, which is reasonable. This means that the worst-case result is another hung Parliament, which given what the bookies are quoting may well happen.
For every other seat, it doesn't matter if he splits the Leave vote because the ratchet keeps out Mr Corbyn and Ms Swinson. Perhaps TBP wins the seat and gives him some leverage, but even if they split the Tory vote and the incumbent is returned, no harm is done.
If TBP do end up winning some seats in a Hung Parliament he can be king-maker and demand the destruction of the dreadful WA (it's what I'm hoping for). Sadly my guess is for a tiny, unworkable Tory majority with TBP winning nothing again. There are too many of the usual suspects on all sides who will simply be re-elected, so the music returns to the start of the song....
However, the other glimmer of hope is that the nice shiny new Speaker might actually uphold tradition and prevent the destruction-by-Opposition that we've been suffering.
For me it's somewhat academic at this stage. I can no longer vote TBP, so will be spoiling my ballot paper again.
We get the leadership we deserve hence the recent (long) run of Globalist, shill, morons incapable of tying their own shoe laces and the future doesn't hold out promise of any difference.
Those that don't like Farage probably have such opinion because he speaks his mind and exposes much truth about matters that .gov consider best kept quiet. As small a difference Farage made, a difference it was and a noticeable difference indeed - which, sadly, is why the likes of him will never be prominent in Parliament and even offers of Peerages have been made to keep him away from a seat in the Commons.
Whatever Farage has achieved he has done so, in my opinion, against an establishment that managed to 'disappear' him at his last GE effort and, likely, shut down his more vociferous aspects ever since.
Farage may be considered to have 'succeeded' only if there appears someone in Parliament ready to take up the reigns of exposure and stand up for matters that the general public have real concerns for - a voice for all of us who are severely under represented - as Farage did during his tenure in the EU Parliament.
Yes, we owe Farage a lot and we have let him down and the public down by denying him a seat as an MP (I consider his missed opportunity at South Thanet to have been 'stolen' from him).
PMQs would be a much more entertaining prospect with his presence.
Post a Comment