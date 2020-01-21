Britain's booming 'austerity' economy

However, a few trends are noteworthy. Supporting the Prime Minister's undertakings and undermining the NHS Cassandras, we have seen about 70,000 more nurses between 2011 and 2019 and an equivalent additional number of nursing auxiliaries and assistants. We have seen almost 80,000 additional care workers and 65,000 nursery nurses and assistants. Just those four categories have gained some 285,000 additional workers, demonstrating the growth in demand. What we must do now is work out how to pay for it.
The internet impact on retail is clear, with significant losses in shop and retail jobs offset by the growth of some 100,000 delivery driver jobs, and I suggest many more amongst the huge 4159 admin class gain* (nec = not elsewhere classified) are part of the internet shopping logistics tail. I'd suggest the one anomaly in class 7111 - massive female losses in retail sales but a modest increase in males - may be due to the blokeyness of mobile phone shop staffing.
The clear gainer though is what we used to call IT. As one would expect as we transition into the next wave of an AI economy. And the most visible impact is on central and local government - both clear losers, and not as the unions would have you believe from 'austerity' but from, well, change.
And one overall change that is inescapable - and confirmed by an unemployment figure that has dropped substantially during this period - is that employment growth overall greatly exceeds shrinkage; obvious in the images even given the exaggerated job-shrinkage scale in the graphics. And that really is good news.
|Evening Standard, 21/01/2020 - * another increase for SOC 4159
With the coming of AI, the fastest shrinking areas are going to overtake the fastest growing jobs. Couple that with the ever increasing population, the suspense of reality by vast swathes of the population, and the nature of (as you say) having many really badly paid jobs that everyone scrabbles around in the dust for, and there is a recipe for trubbell.
I see a major problem being that people are still not competitive, their combined Labour and government licence fee are prohibitive to prospective employers.
Something will have to give, and I suspect that our ruling classes might just have expose themselves a bit, now that they have accumulated the whole of what they imagine to be the planet’s riches, they might understand that those riches are for using, rather than storing up.
Or perhaps the truth is that they really do intend and expect to reduce the population by billions?
You never know, they might accept the need to tax their land use? Just a bit.
The reality currently is they tax OUR land use, and ALL of our physical effort, and expect the future to remain the same…. There is absolutely no doubt, the future is not heading in anything like the Thunberg direction, but the poor and ignorant may die, because of constant re-attempts at floating authoritarianism/socialism/globalism/communitarianism etc..
The problem is that this mindset is a bit like the one described in the pome by the Wiesenthal chap, regarding ostrich behaviour.
At some point, people are really going to have to learn the meaning of sharing.
R-w - sage point in regard to crossover.
The Germans did fine when they just sold tools to China, but condemned their own economy when they started selling tools that made tools. So with all those IT jobs - once they have finished developing IT applications that develop other IT applications they are history.
