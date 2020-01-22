The BBC: Managing decline

Tony Hall's deliberately designed surprise resignation was timed for one reason only - to allow the nation's biggest woke tax bludger, if it chooses, to mobilise for war with the government and people of Britain. The BBC faces the 2022 mid term review and the critical 2027 Charter renewal in the unique position of not only facing a hostile Conservative government, but having lost public support. The Thatcher government tried to muzzle the BBC with little success because at that time Auntie enjoyed widespread public backing - but the BBC of the 1980s was not the BBC of the 20-teens. Then we took Only Fools and Horses to our hearts - it could simply not be made today by the BBC unless it starred a disabled lesbian and Rodney was Sudanese.
De-criminalising non-payment of the licence fee would be a good first step from 2022. On compassionate grounds alone, criminalising the poor, over 70% of whom are women, for failing to pay the TV tax at a time when the deeply flawed UC system forces many to use food banks is simply morally unjustifiable. The BBC cannot continue to use its force and power to persecute so many of the most vulnerable in our society.
Allison Pearson does a reasonable job in the Telegraph this morning of capturing our feelings at what must now be the managed decline of the BBC; a certain regret, a nostalgia for the good times in the past, but a recognition that it has developed behavioural problems that mean we can no longer give it house-room. She writes
If you look at an electoral map of Britain, amid a vast sea of Tory blue, there are a few small islets of Labour red. Those islets are where BBC staff live and from which they draw their ideas......To justify demanding a TV tax from every household, you have to truly speak for the nation, not an elite corner of London.The selection of Tony Hall's successor will tell us much about how the BBC will face its nemesis; in co-operation with the government and people, managing decline to ensure the best is saved and the worst woke waste is ditched, or whether they want a high-profile showdown during which they will lose even more public support and risk fouling the brand for all time.
"If you look at an electoral map of Britain, amid a vast sea of Tory blue, there are a few small islets of Labour red. Those islets are where BBC staff live and from which they draw their ideas......"
Is this what they call the "the islets of Langham"?
I think you are right, not much needs to be done, if the BBC is letting a vast portion of the population down enough to hate its taxes and spend much time avoiding its propaganda, perhaps more so than they would avoid something more onerous, simply because it does not seem equitable, something will snap.
Once people feel that they no longer have to pay, but can still use their PC (which never used to have the 'effin BBC on it) for other purposes. It will be at that point that the BBC either decides to become more balanced, or just goes full Guardian and charges a semi voluntary entrance fee.
Oh... While you are here?
The BBC brand in the UK is already fouled beyond salvation. I expect it still maintains a decent reputation overseas, thanks partly to the World Service and also the ability of foreign broadcasters to pick the occasional best from BBC productions and ignore the majority dross.
I predict the lefties who infest the BBC will not go quietly into that good night. They'll mount a strong resistance and they will have the support of the rest of the woke public sector as they mount the barricades.
I bet Tony Hall is replaced by a mixed-race, left-wing female: if they can find a transgender one, so much the better:)
Let's drop the pretence that BBC domestic services are in some way independent, and in so far as they are wanted, fund them by direct grant - general taxation - as we do BBC External Services.
But the Tories love poll taxes, and that would perhaps be hard for them to swallow. It would also admit what the BBC has always been.
Whatever, the claim that the BBC has any proper independence is convincingly exploded by what happened to Greg Dyke, so here's a bit of history.
Remember Al Johnson's crony, Andrew Gilligan? Well, it is worth reading up on this character. He was political editor at the Telegraph, but left under a cloud, after it was forced to pay heavy damages for defamation on his account. But it was notably he, no less, who as a BBC hack, resulted in Greg Dyke, probably the best DG that the BBC ever had, losing his job.
Gilligan claimed that the Government had, as he put it, sexed up the dossier on Iraq and its supposed WMDs. However, Lord Hutton, during his Inquiry, cast doubt upon whether Gilligan was a reliable witness. Nonetheless, the widespread, but probably groundless perception that Tony Blair is a liar was mainly due to this now-proven liar and his claims. The error of judgement by Greg Dyke was therefore in trusting Gilligan. Other people should not make the same mistake.
And incidentally, the Telegraph article, which purported to describe the connections between Irish republicans and Jeremy Corbyn was also written by him.
"groundless perception that Tony Blair is a liar"
If there was a nobel prize for trolling!
Are you really this desperate to provoke some reaction? Seriously.
As long as the BBC is funded by licence fee/tax there must be a mechanism for the public to hold it to account, something that has never been the case.
Of course the same is true of all those 'offices of regulation' and host of quangos that conveniently remove responsibility from ministers and public scrutiny.
That some people (not me) willingly pay £800+/year for Sky TV services but baulk at the £160-odd demanded by the BBC tells a story. Not so much about content as about the differences between 'voluntary' and 'compulsory'.
I've sold meals for 'nothing' (request for customers to pay what they think is appropriate) as well as for a fixed price and have received MORE when sold for 'nothing' than when sold marked at their intended price.
I doubt whether, asked to pay in a similar fashion, that even Sky would receive the many-hundreds of £'s they charge but on a pay-per-view basis suggest they might easily achieve this - and more. The BBC are clearly 'missing a trick' here or they are afraid that their content and delivery really is NOT worth paying for.
Finally, based on JPM's ridiculous statement re Blair's honesty, this surely removes all possible doubt that he is here to troll and troll only? Time to make the chop?
Yes, it tells a story about folks like you, Dave.
Dave - I take your point, but there *are* actually people who actually believe that Blair is the shining epitome of truth and honesty, who are not all themselves certifiably insane. I can understand it no more than I can understand those that believe the world is flat, or that it was created in 7 days in 4004 BC. But there we are. We must accept that JPM sincerely believes in Blair's goodness and veracity.
Greg Dyke lost his job because Gilligan's claim that Blair's government had "sexed up" the dossier was held to be a lie.
That is supported by MI6, who said that they treated in good faith upon information fed to them by US intelligence, which later turned our to be false.
So Blair is wrongly accused of telling one lie, but you continue to believe that.
However, Trump is PROVEN to have told fifteen thousand lies, and you choose to ignore that, along with all of Johnson's equally well-demonstrated ones.
Good luck with having a mind like that.
JPM, only 'sincerely' believes all here are wrong and he is destined to fight the good socialist fight, I like his posts as they are a constant reminder of what we just escaped from.....a future run by those who think like him.
No, I am a sceptic.
I completely opposed the Iraq war, and what Denis Healey and others forecast at the time came to pass to the letter.
However if you are going to accuse someone of being a liar then you must have proof beyond reasonable doubt that they are, that is, that they wilfully misled with knowingly false information.
Gilligan did not, and it is why his boss lost his job. It is also why Gilligan himself lost his later at the Telegraph, and for more than one offence.
So the case against Gilligan is proven, that against Blair is not.
The only "evidence" that you have is a mob of uninformed people chanting it endlessly.
Blair's appalling error of judgement was in trusting US intelligence to the extent of going to war on it.
But we digress.
The BBC has never been independent, nor, when it matters to power, impartial or truthful.
Just have to judge B-liar on his pathological lying when there was ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO then. (He's rather like Hitler's clitoris in this respect)
Like trying to stow away on a flight from Newcastle to the Bahamas (no such route of course) or watching Jackie Milburn (who retired from Newcastle when the lying King was 4) from seats behind the goal which weren't installed until the 90s.
Politicians and other ne're do wells lie. We know that. We don't like it, we'd much rather they didn't.
But there is lying and there is lying and the sort of totally unnecessary lying B-liar has done is something else.
B-liar is a pathological liar. Look it up and tick off the characteristics.
I understand (and admire) your tolerance Radders. But the troll is just trolling.
Started with the BBC and it's now B-liar and Iraq. Forgotten his beloved EU for 5 minutes though
