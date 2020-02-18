EU hysterics are not for our ears

For the remainder of this month we are going to have to endure an extraordinary degree of posturing from the EU. It seems that the federation has little self awareness as it continues to shout peremptory demands at the UK - many of which it must know are simply absurd. We can only assume that all this noise is not actually intended for the UK at all, but for their domestic voters. A lot of it comes from little M Macron, who is facing electoral wipe-out as France lies in flames, choked by CS gas, with protesters blinded and crippled by Macron's security forces.
All over Europe roads are blocked by tractors. The pictures tell you a lot. These are not rusty old John Deeres from the 1970s with seats padded with old fertilizer sacks tied on with baling twine; these tractors are state of the art, climate conditioned, computer controlled, GPS driven dream machines with air-sprung cabs, surround sound entertainment and tyres that cost as much each as rental on a Docklands apartment. A basic New Holland T6 will set a farmer back about £54k. Plus VAT. What are all these farmers complaining about? The prospect of falling incomes, of course, as restrictions on nitrates, pesticides and irresponsible herbicide use start to bite. They, like every other pressure group, want more money 'from the EU' which disguises that it is taxpayers who must pay it.
Personally, I think we are now seeing the reverse Europe play. Just as UK governments have for years blamed every unpopular and gold-plated measure from Whitehall on the EU, I think the EU will now blame every unpopular budget move on Brexit. Neonicotinoid ban in Rhine-Westphalia? Brexit. Cancelled road tunnel in the Vosges? Brexit.
David Frost, our chief negotiator, has done no harm in making a reasoned, calm response to the EU's hysteria in a speech at Brussels University. He already has his full brief – which was given to Parliament in a written statement by the PM on 3rd February, quietly released on the day of the Greenwich speech. There are just four major heads -
1. Free Trade Agreement (12 sub heads)
2. Agreement on Fisheries
3. Agreement on Internal Security Cooperation
4. Other areas of Cooperation
We'll give them another document next week, but we can be quietly confident. We've got them on the back foot, and we must not rise to their increasingly hysterical public demands – they're not meant for us.
We will be better off out. I went to sainsbury's yesterday and there were plenty toilet rolls. I can wipe my bum to my hearts content...unlike in the socialist paradise of Venezuela which jpm would have us copy.
Let these tin pot dictators shout all they like. It's the beginning of the end for them and they know it.
Jaded
I must admit, I liked the Government's statement, reported yesterday, that alignment with EU regulations would destroy the point of Brexit, so wouldn't be happening, and there will be no extension of the year's transition period.
The Violet Elizabeth Botts over the channel are going to scweam and scweam and scweam until they make themselves sick.
2 points:
Macron shouting at us pretending he's negotiating for the EU; he's failed France so his only hope is to find legitimacy as Mssr. Europe.
The EU budget negotiations are in full flow, there is no sign that the EU plans to reduce its spending following loss of UK cash, so will Germany pay SO much more? Methinks the recession in Germany will tighten purse-strings and France will get a nasty surprise.
The scenes in France are nothing whatsoever, compared to what happened in Toxteth and across the country under Thatcher, let alone in Canary Wharfe and the Arndale centre thanks to our then policy in Ireland.
Some people have short memories.
The disorder in France is subsiding, and questions are now rightly being asked about the police conduct there.
Macron has been forced into substantial pension concessions. It's a pity that people here were rather more supine on that point.
PS, I'd just draw attention to the heading "we love the nations of Europe" on this blog.
I can't find much evidence of that, TBH.
Most of the commenters here apparently wish them jointly and severally every kind of ruin conceivable.
It seems that Leave voters are just as much liars as the campaigners were.
The EU can of course have regulatory alignment and a level playing field- all it has to do is adopt British law. They won't of course because it would upset the special interests in whose behalf EU law is made.
And whilst we have no fishing fleet we might as well let them fish our waters, for the right price of course.
Yes it would be folly to tie ourselves to EU standards when that organisation has some pretty poor standards, which our government have already stated that they don't approve... Live animal shipments? Stun fishing? Nasty little deals with African potentates leading to many ambitious and peckish Africans feeling the need to come here. The list goes on...
We should make sure that the EU farmers and manufacturers can meet our high standards, however, I doubt whether our government has the spine when it comes to it.
