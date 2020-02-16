How the Continent has improved since 1973

It leaves me with a warm feeling that we have left the Continent a far better place than it was when we joined the EEC back in 1973. Let me count the ways -
I'm glad to say that in the intervening years the continentals have taken our lead and have massively improved their standards of animal welfare. It is now OK to stroke French cats, though they are still likely to be infested with fleas and worms.
Étienne, that I first encountered the French squat toilet, and my first evacuation was something of an adventure (it was not a subject about which I could have in decency asked my host family, even if my French had been up to it). After a day or two of careful experimentation, I adapted like a native and the sound of the Dambusters theme tune being hummed loudly from the bathroom would greet Mme Dupont every morning.
I'm almost sad to see that the French have now almost universally adopted proper civilised toilets, though they still maintain some of their old ways by neglecting to clean them. The Teutons, too, have taken to British toilets; the German obsession with bowel movements had gifted them with bathroom porcelain fitted with an integral inspection shelf, which allowed them to study their stools closely before consigning them to the sewer. Now their waste disappears around the bend like that of civilised nations, condition decently unseen.
Étienne whom I first approached for these mysterious substances, before finding them alongside the Orangina in the local shop.
Now I'm glad to say under British influence many continental countries have improved the quality of their tap water to the extent that it may now be drunk, carefully and with a little care. Though those non-potable water signs are still surprisingly common.
Just imagine. If we'd had another 50 years we may even have been able to show them how to cook and make decent beer and cheese, as well as improve their still appallingly low standards of nationally-made clothing and footwear. Ah well.
Still, it's good to see that some things they had in 1973 are still there, and still popular
5 comments:
Tried some Mateus Rose again recently as part of a 70s party. It was foul. But then we also used to drink Babycham and Cherry B.
German toilets - so they've now switched to the 'Poseidon's kiss' model, have they?
They don't seem to have adopted white socks and sandals, handkerchiefs knotted over the head, shouting at people in English, paying for meals before you have eaten them, or the idea of needing to work until the day that you die though, do they?
Talk about a shared history. I remember all of that Raedwald, including the Mateus Rose - which for a while became a small sideboard lamp in my sister's bedroom. The squat toilet I came across whilst holidaying near Saint-Privat-des-Prés in the late 70's. One thing you forgot is the electricals. Lethal. French and German domestic stuff was appalling before we joined the EEC: on a school trip to Bernkastel-Kues in '68 I got a shock from a fridge of all things. It wasn't earthed. Our kitemarked standards were so much higher.
Interesting poll published in France last week saying a majority of French think their society will collapse within 20 years.
Steve
Steve, but Leave voters on these threads seem to be saying that British society already has collapsed, don't they?
