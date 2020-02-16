Cookie Notice

Sunday, 16 February 2020

How the Continent has improved since 1973

It leaves me with a warm feeling that we have left the Continent a far better place than it was when we joined the EEC back in 1973. Let me count the ways -

When I was a lad, all foreign animals were infested with Rabies and one was warned not to try to touch or stroke them or die a terrible death. We were also warned that because of very low continental standards of animal hygiene, they were likely also to be infested with fleas and parasites. Foreign animals were not allowed into Britain unless they had spent six months in quarantine - racehorses excluded, of course.

I'm glad to say that in the intervening years the continentals have taken our lead and have massively improved their standards of animal welfare. It is now OK to stroke French cats, though they are still likely to be infested with fleas and worms.

It was on my first school exchange, to St Étienne, that I first encountered the French squat toilet, and my first evacuation was something of an adventure (it was not a subject about which I could have in decency asked my host family, even if my French had been up to it). After a day or two of careful experimentation, I adapted like a native and the sound of the Dambusters theme tune being hummed loudly from the bathroom would greet Mme Dupont every morning.

I'm almost sad to see that the French have now almost universally adopted proper civilised toilets, though they still maintain some of their old ways by neglecting to clean them. The Teutons, too, have taken to British toilets; the German obsession with bowel movements had gifted them with bathroom porcelain fitted with an integral inspection shelf, which allowed them to study their stools closely before consigning them to the sewer. Now their waste disappears around the bend like that of civilised nations, condition decently unseen.

"Never" we were warned "drink the tap water". Only English piped water was drinkable; continental water was polluted filth that harboured typhoid, cholera and raw sewage. When washing one's face, the mouth and eyes must be kept tightly closed lest infection be induced. We learned that we should use something called Badoit or Vichy to brush our teeth, somewhat to the puzzlement of the apothecaries in St Étienne whom I first approached for these mysterious substances, before finding them alongside the Orangina in the local shop.

Now I'm glad to say under British influence many continental countries have improved the quality of their tap water to the extent that it may now be drunk, carefully and with a little care. Though those non-potable water signs are still surprisingly common.

Just imagine. If we'd had another 50 years we may even have been able to show them how to cook and make decent beer and cheese, as well as improve their still appallingly low standards of nationally-made clothing and footwear. Ah well.

Still, it's good to see that some things they had in 1973 are still there, and still popular

5 comments:

DiscoveredJoys said...

Tried some Mateus Rose again recently as part of a 70s party. It was foul. But then we also used to drink Babycham and Cherry B.

16 February 2020 at 10:06
Sackerson said...

German toilets - so they've now switched to the 'Poseidon's kiss' model, have they?

16 February 2020 at 10:44
JPM said...

They don't seem to have adopted white socks and sandals, handkerchiefs knotted over the head, shouting at people in English, paying for meals before you have eaten them, or the idea of needing to work until the day that you die though, do they?

16 February 2020 at 11:24
Anonymous said...

Talk about a shared history. I remember all of that Raedwald, including the Mateus Rose - which for a while became a small sideboard lamp in my sister's bedroom. The squat toilet I came across whilst holidaying near Saint-Privat-des-Prés in the late 70's. One thing you forgot is the electricals. Lethal. French and German domestic stuff was appalling before we joined the EEC: on a school trip to Bernkastel-Kues in '68 I got a shock from a fridge of all things. It wasn't earthed. Our kitemarked standards were so much higher.

Interesting poll published in France last week saying a majority of French think their society will collapse within 20 years.

Steve

16 February 2020 at 11:24
JPM said...

Steve, but Leave voters on these threads seem to be saying that British society already has collapsed, don't they?

16 February 2020 at 11:27

