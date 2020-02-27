Sajid Javid's uninspired whine

The clue is in Allister Heath's piece in the 'graph today -
Brexit isn’t enough: politicians need to take back control, to renew our democratic culture, reintroduce accountability and improve the quality of the state. They need to be forced to take responsibility even when they don’t want it. They must become their own masters, working on behalf of their electorate, not spokespersons for out-of-control departments. They need to relearn to be managers, moulding the system to their commands. They should hire their own people, not inherit hostile teams.Javid's exhibition was not so much that of an extinct Ovine as that of a newly castrated goat realising he's missing something but not quite realising what. Ministers who gain their stature from a powerful and unelected undemocratic nomenklatura propelling them into cabinet should not be surprised that their bass has turned to treble, their rumble to a pitiable whine, when their civil service bollocks have been lopped off.
If politicians cannot make their minds up on an issue, they ought to call referenda, not abdicate decision-making to mandarins or judges. Our system of government is no longer fit for purpose: the old Yes, Minister civil service and its jobs for life and gongs for failure has run out of time; but so has the more recent technocratic and juristocratic experiment.
In this period of transition, in winning back the organs of the State for democracy from the unaccountable establishment that has captured them, the powers exercised by Number 10 are a necessary discomfort for ministers. And an opportunity to learn to grow a pair of their own. As Miss Patel is so competently demonstrating.
Amongst all the comings and goings, this was one that was due, if only because he was one of "Treason's" gang, and never to be trusted.
Not sure about Heath and his idea that MP's should be in charge of direct democracy, that sounds like more of the same?
There are now MPs in government who 'get' Brexit and are keen to implement the democratic decision of the Referendum. But there are some that think Brexit was only about leaving the EU... not realising that the EU technocratic style of government is just as unwelcome when imposed on a UK basis. Continuity Commission is not acceptable but there are many senior Public and Civil Servants who know nothing else.
We cannot 'go back' to how things were, but we can make Free Trade and the Common Law our principles once more - and that includes loosening the grip of the Great and Good.
Javid was a representative of the "Old Guard" .... the Osborne/May/Hammond Remainers. He was captured by the pro[-EU Treasury a long time ago.
He was given the opportunity to demonstrate that he understood the need for fundamental change in the way we have been governed and he shied away, just as he did when his much vaunted EU-scepticism was "challenged" by the EU Referendum. He is no loss to the Government.
His communication skills always were poor and he is no loss. Sunak is vastly superior. I just wish Boris/Cummings would get on and start the swamp draining that is so badly needed.
Good to see kiddy-fiddling apologist David Steel leaving the House of Frauds. One down, 799 (or thereabouts) to go.
