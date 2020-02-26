The corruption at the heart of Europe's courts

I'll post on the Trade Agreement negotiating positions when we publish the UK's position paper, but for now, a little nugget for you all. It's hugely satisfying when some independent academic evidence comes along to validate a point one has been making for many years - in this case, the inherent corruption and mal-judice embodied in both the ECR and ECHR. The European Centre for Law and Justice, normally a body that campaigns on social justice issues, has just issued a research study.
The study has found that, out of the 100 judges who have served on the bench of the European Court of Human Rights in the period 2009-2019, nearly a quarter (22) have strong links to George Soros’ Open Society Foundation or to NGOs like Amnesty International and others which are funded by it. Human Rights Watch, for instance, has received $100 million from the Open Society Foundation since 2010.And that from a decent piece from RT.
Some of the NGOs receive so much of their budget from Soros that they are in effect wholly owned subsidiaries of his foundation.
The links between the judges and the NGOs are substantial. They include working for years as members of the board of directors or executive council of these NGOs; having teaching posts at institutes funded by them; being a salaried director of programs for the Open Society Foundation or associated NGOs; and undertaking other forms of paid work for them. The full list of these links can be found on pages seven and eight of the report.
This is nothing more than we, who have had their eyes on the ball, have noticed for a very long time.
I came across an EU organisation calling itself 'Liberty' - lecturing one and all about our 'rights': a quick rummage and track down of its people and we end up at the inevitable Open Society and George Soros.
But it's not just Soros - it is every other organisation that seems to have insinuated itself into the tiers of our democracy.
Demos, Davos, Soros - the Fabians coming top of my list of ne'er-do-wells - we need to cut back their influence on the democratic process.
Oh, 'Citizens' Assemblies' - these are the new clothes of the anti-democrats.
A pox on all these corrupt people.
....and, lo and behold.......!
So well over three-quarters of them do NOT have any links to Soros's open, transparent Foundation - which promotes the very same principles which they as judges are sworn to uphold.
You do like to wind yourselves up, don't you?
I think a rich man is perfectly entitled to use his money to promote and campaign for his opinions, whether he is Soros, Trump, or Beaverbrook. (Or the Pope.)
The main thing is to have transparency.
Don Cox
