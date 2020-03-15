Dan Hannan is confused

For any newcomers, globalisation is the neutral and unmanaged process through which trade, travel and technology makes the world a smaller place. Cheap airline travel, capitalism, electricity and the internet have brought 4G phones to the favelas of Rio and South African townships, primary health care and the polio vaccine to equatorial Africa and the Hindu Kush. Even the floods of young male migrants from Iraq, Afghanistan, Sudan and Bangladesh heading for the Greek border are followed with mobile phone charging vans equipped with adaptors for everything from a Nokia to an iPhone, selling juice for a few Turkish lire.
Globalism is the process under which capital seeks those places with the lowest factor costs - labour, power, land, raw materials, transport, regulation, penalties for environmental degradation and pollution - in which to invest. Globalists love supranational government, the globalisation of commercial law and standards, open borders, free movement of people, capital and goods and everything else that facilitates friction-free profitability across the globe. Internationalists, in contrast to globalists, want wealth-making trade between sovereign nations, not for the world to become a single technocracy.
Globalism has lifted billions of the world's people out of absolute poverty. It has also hollowed-out the middle and working classes in the UK, Europe and North America. Median incomes have remained completely flat from 2008 until this year, whilst the 1% have grown hugely more wealthy. Globalism has destroyed our post war social mobility, globalism means our children will never be as wealthy as their parents and it has created a bitterly divided and unequal society. When Hannan's Telegraph piece claims 'Globalisation brought us unprecedented riches' it is false on two counts. First, it was not globalisation but globalism that so altered the world's economies. Secondly, it was not us to whom globalism brought unprecedented riches but 'them'.
The fact is that globalism has left the UK in a position in which we have not a single manufacturer of the type of ventilator we will need in the tens of thousands. The PM has mobilised British industry and we will put our taxes into British businesses to remedy this; sorry, Dyson, you get nothing. You've gone to Singapore. The irony is that the 1% here who have so enjoyed the material benefits of globalism will be no more exempt from ending their lives with their lungs flooded with Covid-19 than will the elderly working classes whose families they have robbed of futures.
|14/03/20
|EU/EEA and the UK
|Cases
|Deaths
|Italy
|17660
|1268
|Spain
|4231
|121
|France
|3661
|79
|Germany
|3062
|5
|Denmark
|804
|0
|Netherlands
|804
|5
|Sweden
|775
|1
|United Kingdom
|707
|10
|Norway
|621
|1
|Belgium
|559
|3
|Austria
|504
|1
|Greece
|190
|1
|Finland
|155
|0
|Czech Republic
|150
|0
|Slovenia
|141
|0
|Iceland
|117
|0
|Portugal
|112
|0
|Ireland
|91
|1
|Romania
|89
|0
|Estonia
|79
|0
|Poland
|68
|2
|Luxembourg
|38
|1
|Bulgaria
|31
|1
|Croatia
|31
|0
|Slovakia
|30
|0
|Hungary
|25
|0
|Latvia
|19
|0
|Cyprus
|14
|0
|Malta
|12
|0
|Lithuania
|6
|0
|Liechtenstein
|4
|0
|Total
|34790
|1500
2 comments:
Virgin Airline begging for a bailout takes the biscuit. Branson, who opposed Brexit and tried to get it overturned; who is a tax exile and owns and lives on a Caribbean Island and is worth squillions, now wants ordinary British taxpayers to bail-out his airline.
I do hope the answer is FO.
If you substituted throughout "anti-socialism" for "globalism" then that would be a damned good piece, Raedwald.
