Noisome stench of Met corruption - Cressida Dick must go

One phenomenon that we will find increasingly frequent is the drowning-out of important news stories by the overwhelming effects of Covid-19. Soon, every day will be a good day for revealing bad news. One such that has gone almost completely unnoticed was the report by Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary into the Noncefinder-General / Met police celebrity sex abuse mess.
The Met wasted £5m of our taxes and a cost of scores of real crimes going uninvestigated as detectives as credulous as old maids chased phantom high-end personalities, egged on by Labour's deputy leader, Noncefinder-General Tom Watson and the kiddie-fiddler they had especially befriended.
Cressida Dick, the police officer with command responsibility for the shooting of innocent Brazilian electrician Jean Charles de Menezes, was Met chief from 2017 to 2019, during which time she had on her desk the report by Sir Richard Henriques and did exactly nothing to tackle the institutional incompetence and malfeasance in the Met. In fact, she seems to have spent all her efforts into hiding the Henriques report from the public - fully assisted, no doubt, by the failed mandarins at the Home Office who flourished under Theresa May.
It stinks. Cressida Dick must go. As Harvey Proctor told the Telegraph
"Police officers who mess up and get things so seriously wrong including the present Commissioner should bear a personal responsibility for their wrong doing. They should not be promoted, pensioned off. Ennobled and enriched. That is not the correct lesson that should be learnt from this dreadful scandal - the worst in living memory of the police."
|13/03/20
|EU/EEA and the UK
|Cases
|Deaths
|Italy
|15113
|1016
|Spain
|3004
|84
|France
|2876
|61
|Germany
|2369
|5
|Denmark
|676
|0
|Norway
|621
|1
|Sweden
|620
|1
|Netherlands
|614
|5
|United Kingdom
|590
|10
|Belgium
|399
|3
|Austria
|361
|1
|Finland
|155
|0
|Greece
|133
|1
|Iceland
|117
|0
|Czech Republic
|116
|0
|Slovenia
|96
|0
|Portugal
|78
|0
|Ireland
|70
|1
|Romania
|64
|0
|Poland
|49
|1
|Estonia
|27
|0
|Luxembourg
|26
|0
|Croatia
|25
|0
|Bulgaria
|23
|1
|Slovakia
|21
|0
|Hungary
|16
|0
|Latvia
|16
|0
|Malta
|9
|0
|Cyprus
|6
|0
|Liechtenstein
|4
|0
|Lithuania
|3
|0
|Total
|28297
|1191
5 comments:
Agreed, but even the DT didn't have the guts to call for her instant dismissal yesterday. Just a plea for her to clean up the Met, or resign.
A fish rots from the head. She is responsible for the stench and there should be no opportunity to conduct a "clean-up" or to resign with dignity.
She should be replaced by a Copper who isn't approved by Common Purpose on the basis that they tick several "diversity boxes."
You are exploiting the Plebgate Fallacy.
That was, because one witness was discredited there was no case to answer.
However, fortunately, in that instance there were other witnesses who were not, and the accusations were proved.
The other witnesses in decades-old VIP child abuse cases have mainly perished in often unexplained circumstances however.
No one has been proven innocent.
@JPM If you have any evidence then send it to the police or a reputable newspaper. Otherwise all you have is feelings and a reluctance to let go of a conspiracy theory which aligns with your worldview.
Or a poor excuse for trolling, of course.
As I understand things, the onus of proof is on the prosecution to PROVE guilt, whilst there is no requirement for the defence to PROVE innocence.
Under the organically grown laws of England, along with the majority of the Anglo-sphere and as published by a Mr. Halsbury, the whole of the population are treated (technically) as equal before the law. This includes the people that we elect to lead us.
JPM seems to have a predilection for altering this position by 180 degrees, in order to ensure that burden shifts to the individual.
Everyone is intrinsically guilty, so all you need is a politician in a black dress, to explain why. There is no requirement to prove guilt, you are guilty by default.
Has anyone here heard of Laura Codruţa Kövesi?
Off to the Gulag you go.
JPM writes "No one has been proven innocent."
In Law one is assumed innocent. It is up to the police/prosecution to prove guilt
Post a Comment