It's time to replace the ECHR

When the monochrome horrors of the camps shocked cinema audiences in Britain, when stories of brutality, atrocities and the iron boot of authoritarianism trampling democracy became current, the UK was foremost in imposing on the wayward peoples of the world a new reminder of the duties that governments and societies owe to their people. Following the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations (the name originally of the alliance fighting the Axis powers), the Council of Europe adopted the European Convention, together with a court to enforce it.
The ECHR and the ECtHR are not EU institutions but those of the Council of Europe. The Council of Europe includes 47 nations and 820 million people; the EU only includes 27 of those nations and 426m of those citizens. However, the ECtHR has fallen into the same pernicious power-grab using the same pernicious method as the EU - the notion of 'dynamic' law and regulation. You sign up to potatoes, and within a few years they have changed it to include tomatoes, oranges, bananas and plums. The 'they' is of course unelected judges - and Ld Sumption featured the 'mission creep' effect in his Reith lectures last year;
Article 8 protects the human right to private and family life, the privacy of the home and personal correspondence. It was designed as a protection against the surveillance state in totalitarian regimes. But the Strasbourg Court has developed it into what it calls a principle of personal autonomy. Acting on this principle, it has extended Article 8 so that it potentially covers anything that intrudes upon a person’s autonomy unless the Court considers it to be justified.
Now, it will be obvious that most laws seek, to some degree, to intrude on personal autonomy. They impose standards of behaviour which would not necessarily be accepted voluntarily. This may be illustrated by the vast range of issues which the Strasbourg Court has held to be covered by Article 8. They include the legal status of illegitimate children, immigration and deportation, extradition, criminal sentencing, the recording of crime, abortion, artificial insemination, homosexuality and same sex unions, child abduction, the policing of public demonstrations, employment and social security rights, environmental and planning law, noise abatement, eviction for non-payment of rent and a great deal else besides. All of these things have been held to be encompassed in the protection of private and family life.
None of them is to be found in the language of the convention. None of them is a natural implication from its terms. None of them has been agreed by the signatory states. They are all extensions of the text which rest on the sole authority of the Judges of the Strasbourg Court. This is, in reality, a form of non-consensual legislation.It is not that we have abandoned any of the fundamental rights for which our fathers fought and died, any of the rights laid out in the convention of 1950, but that the ECtHR has assumed an authority that usurps democracy. These are not decisions for judges - they are decisions for voters, and for the ballot box. Only ending this slow-motion power grab will restore democracy.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus (the disease it causes is called Covid-19) has already caused nations to look to themselves. France and Germany have banned the export of masks, gloves, alcohol sanitiser and other preventative materials - banned export to other EU nations. Shengen is about to be suspended and national borders manned again - this time with (pointless) temperature probes replacing the Tommy guns. At times of war and plague, nations reassert themselves, and people demand that their own governments look to their interests, not to those of a remote federation of unelected apparatchiks.
|08/03/20
|EU/EEA and the UK
|Cases
|Deaths
|Italy
|5883
|233
|Germany
|847
|0
|France
|716
|10
|Spain
|430
|5
|United Kingdom
|206
|2
|Netherlands
|188
|1
|Belgium
|169
|0
|Sweden
|161
|0
|Norway
|147
|0
|Austria
|104
|0
|Greece
|66
|0
|Iceland
|53
|0
|Denmark
|31
|0
|Czech Republic
|26
|0
|Portugal
|21
|0
|Ireland
|19
|0
|Finland
|19
|0
|Romania
|13
|0
|Croatia
|12
|0
|Slovenia
|12
|0
|Estonia
|10
|0
|Hungary
|7
|0
|Poland
|6
|0
|Luxembourg
|3
|0
|Slovakia
|3
|0
|Malta
|3
|0
|Bulgaria
|2
|0
|Latvia
|2
|0
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|Liechtenstein
|1
|0
|Total
|9161
|251
8 comments:
I reckon that the same goes for the biggie, which in my view is Corpus Juris, we are not used to the tradition of being slaves to the state from birth. It might seem like just a form of words and that effectively is no different to the tradition of habeas corpus, but the former makes us (at least technically) slaves, whilst the former represents freedom.
It is also that coded system which is used to justify the influence of judges, who are there to interpret that code, and since it was an imposition as opposed to something which grew organically. The recent acts of Blair in creating his Supreme Court in the same form as EU courts, full of politicians, making political decisions.
Alf Denning RIP.
If the ECHR wasn't closely linked to the EU, the Kommissars wouldn't be using the negotiations of a trade treaty to demand that we remain under its control post Brexit. They are, because they know full well that the ECHR works in lockstep with the EU to advance the power and control of those they call the European Elite.
The only people in the UK who will howl with rage about the UK resiling from the Convention are the pro-EU "usual suspects:" Blair's army of Human Rights lawyers (including Starmer); the Judiciary who will be seeing their wings clipped; some MPs; and many of the out-of-touch parasites in the House of Frauds and the broadcast media.
Canada, Aus and NZ all have Human Rights Acts, which are almost identical to ours, and they have no problems at all. If Vladimir Putin is happy for every Russian to enjoy all their rights under ECHR, as are the Serbian and Turkish governments, then why ever do the English Right think that the sixty-seven million British should lose all fourteen or more of theirs? This is the only European country where such a thing could be said and not be considered to be utterly preposterous. If offenders need to be expelled, then ECHR has recently clarified for Russia that they can do this. So all that is needed is to amend our Human Rights Act, and to qualify the right to a family life along those lines. We do not all need to lose our property protection, right to a fair trial, free speech, privacy etc., but I think that that is actually the real goal for the Right. Otherwise they would just do as described.
Think courtiers. In elaborating their roles and interactions before the Emperor to secure patronage and preferment they lose track of their original purpose.
The ECtHR is perhaps an extreme example of this because the very nature of the Court is to ensure that more and more is pulled into their grasp. Perhaps in an ideal world there would also be a European Court of Public Rights which aims to reduce the 'findings' of the ECtHR to a sensible basis for all.
"English right". Your use of this phrase says it all.
How exactly can " the right to a family life" be codified in law and how exactly can a supranational court "guarantee" it?
Correct me if I'm wrong here but I don't recall ANYONE bemoaning any lack of 'human rights' pre the ECHR and us joining the EU.
The Police and Courts even held some respect in the eyes of the public back then. Now?
So, what did we get 'for our money'? Open borders. Terrorist and criminal 'rights' etc.
And can anyone tell me how/why Assange is still incarcerated if the ECHR has any sway?
Bargain.
(/sarc for JPMs benefit).
JPM - as I wrote, we have not retreated from any of the rights we signed up to in 1950. Just the additions that have been tacked-on by the ECtHR without a democratic mandate. Personally, I'd be quite happy for a new Bill of Rights that duplicates the provisions of the 1950 ECHR.
From the last paragraph I'm guessing you read AE-P in the Telegraph.
As you know, we're about 12 days behind Italy. Still, I suppose you can always take the Craig Murray approach of "everyone has to die sometime."
