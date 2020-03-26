Life after the Wuhan virus

The effects of the Wuhan virus on our freedoms and liberties has only just started. Even with a partial lifting of isolating restrictions in a 'stop - start' control regime, it now seems inevitable that we face food rationing. Ironically, the UK is self-sufficient in toilet roll manufacture but not in food. Professor Ashton introduces the unmentionable topic in the Telegraph. However, posts about rationing and the interesting effect this will have on the extent of the nation's food fads and imagined allergies are to come. This is a post about the future.
We will get the Wuhan virus under control, maybe this year, maybe next. And I have one prediction - that after an unprecedented intrusion into our freedoms and liberties, any hopes that the Central State has of permanently maintaining these controls will be dashed. On the contrary, the universal backlash against central State power will catalyse a hugely overdue Big Bang devolution of powers. We must just ensure that our most fundamental freedoms remain intact; universal suffrage, the secret ballot and the freedom to form and participate in political parties.
In addition to movement controls, we are likely to see food rationing, possibly even energy rationing and internet and phone restrictions, controls on internet shopping and deliveries, import controls, currency controls and unprecedented State use of mobile phone location and activity data to police and monitor public behaviour. These may all be used to ensure the greatest benefit for the greatest number whilst the crisis subsists. But paradoxically it will not be libertarians praying for the early development of a vaccine (which may also be compulsory - and sod the anti-vaxers. They will disappear along with the food faddists) but the central Statists; the longer and deeper the restrictions on our freedoms, the stronger and wider the public backlash, and the bigger the Big Bang demolition of the Central State to come.
There will be an interesting re-discovery of moral exactitude and an intolerance of moral relativity. We will get used to the idea of collectivist libertarianism. As a libertarian, I have long accepted that the freedoms I demand only extend so far as they cause no harm to any other. Libertarianism isn't the sort of me-generation selfishness that drives many of the objections to the lockdown measures, but the freedom to make your own decisions about your own life within an utterly essential collective, within a society and nation. And without ceding some freedoms to the collective, we cannot enjoy individual liberty.
But these are points for debate and discussion, not a didactic prescription. And that will be new for us. Perhaps not since the age of Huxley and Orwell will there have been such a national debate, will we engage in such dialogue over existential definitions, identity and morality. The paradox is that the Wuhan virus, from the heart of the most repressive nation on earth, may catalyse for us a freedom unknown for a century.
I hope and pray you are right. I have been heartened by Steve Baker's speech, and Boris Johnson's obvious reluctance.
Funny that, I see the progress of events as described above as being out by about 180 degrees.
But then I am a conservative and not a member or supporter of the party that claims to be conservative.
As for your attack on the genuine allergies and intolerances, some genetic, but mostly caused by the over use of anti-biotic drugs, you should be ashamed of yourself.
The current virus, is a genuine concern, and we still do not know just how many casualties will be laid at its door, I suspect that the manipulation of statistics will end up playing a much bigger role on the subsequent (beginning today) increase in the erosion of liberty.
It is not often that the hard left is observed to be marching in lockstep with a Tory government, but there it is, in front of our eyes.
You seem to be basing much of today's, admittedly uncharacteristic commentary (with the exception of the recent general election), on the misinterpreted idea that there has been a general reassertion of nationalism across the world.
When has an almost global agreement on policy, amongst world governments, had any place in a world comprised of independent nation states? This unity is a sham, as the disdain for any genuine nationalist leaders neatly demonstrates.
Priceless Raedwald.
As Dellers pointed out yesterday, there are roughly two approaches to this exquisite little inconvenience, and you sir fall neatly into the first....
Quote: “I for one welcome our new insect overlords”
I agree that we area heading towards food rationing and state controls on use of the internet and energy etc, but I'm afraid I don't share your optimism that these changes will be temporary and the Establishment will comply with the demand for more freedom when the immediate crisis is over.
There will be no end of justifications why we cannot be allowed to return to the status quo ante, let alone be graciously given more autonomy/freedom. I am expecting this crisis to result in a massive power-grab that will become permanent. It'll be for our own good don'cha know.
All of the worst regimes, seem to have started with enacting harsh laws and restrictions under the gise of fixing an emergency, or for public safety. Always under a benign and well-meaning government, which is then taken over by someone with a more nefarious endgame.
For example. At the end of all this, a tired and ready for change population vote Boris and the Tories out, one of Corbyn's acolytes takes over. Can you really see them rolling back the state?
Boris' libertarian worldview is about the only thing which could swing the return of freedoms, but I am not sure this would win out over the global deep state.
Ultimately, I am pessimistic. I think the cure is going to end up being very much worse than the illness.
Stephen - wind your neck in. Food faddists doesn't include those with actual medical conditions or epipen allegies - just those with self-imagined 'intolerances'.
I too am hopeful. I think there will be less tolerance of the bossy brigade after all this is over. Especially the eco-freak types. Once you've been through something that could well have killed you in the here and now, and could well come back again in another form, you'll be less cared about a hundred years time. Green freakery flourishes when times are good, and people need something to be 'concerned' about. When the concern is 'Will I still be here in a months time?' or 'Where my next meal/salary cheque coming from?' they're less interested in turning the world up side down because of an imaginary hobgoblin.
To be clear, you are suggesting that there will be food rationing in the UK but not in the European Union?
And when the count of fatalities is made, perhaps there will be more here than in many other countries, as predicted by epidemiologists?
How do you expect those two facts to play with the people?
(I think that you are mistaken about the rationing, btw).
Yes, an "imaginary hobgoblin" such as all the obvious bollocks that they have been told about the European Union, Sobers.
You have lost your fucking marbles Radders.
And over POS outbreak of Flu+.
Lots of us will not be complying with any of the shit you are peddling.
OVER FUCKING FLU? AND THAT IS ALL IT IS OUTSIDE MEDIA MANAGED HYSTERIA AND VIRTUE SIGNALLINGBULLSHIT.
And Cheese--just fuck off--your precious EU pals can't wait to stab each other in the back.
JPM - I think that things in the EU will be far, far worse.
Raedwald, thanks for the clarification, I suspect that there are a percentage of fashionable food faddists.
Shortly after submitting my comment this morning, I went for a shower and took a look in the mirror (in the bathroom), and was reminded of the nearly three feet of gut that has been removed by the twenty-four inch scar that marks where I have been opened up twice during the last twenty years. I was reminded of my grandfather and my mother, the first of whom had similar surgery in the 1930’s, only his operation was carried out for an unnamed but necessary reason, which by my time had been labelled as Crohn’s disease.
I am naturally somewhat touchy about my genetic affliction and my subsequent derisory view of much of the treatment that I have received from the communist NHS.
Boris's approach does seem to have a general public approval, or at least a short term acceptance.
People generally do prefer tyranny to chaos. Whether the recent "chaos" and the panic buying (made far worse by the actions of an immoral, selfish few) represent anything new is another argument however.
It remains to be seen what happens after this "lockdown". The EU has shown its utter impotence. Bit different for a national government of course, and Boris could come out of this smelling of Rose's but I'm guessing all sorts of questions are being asked at all sorts levels by everything from individuals up.
I've always struggled with conspiracy theories, mainly because of the manifest lacking among those to whom the conspiracy is ascribed. Generally it is the willingness of the conspired against to be led. Which they are if the downside falls on somebody else (see EU above).
We do indeed live in interestingly times.
Oh and BTW, I have just ordered a buckling spring keyboard to replace the standard Apple fare.
The combination of keyboard mistypes, along of course with some genuine erroneous revisions, are becoming too much to bear.
