Living under Lockdown

We've had lockdown here for a week already. The local Spar is fine - after an initial run on toilet paper, the staff worked with a fury to get stuff onto the shelves faster than folk were taking it off, with the result that yesterday the shelves and aisles were groaning with Easter stuff. I have some migrants from Italy - they come every year. Black Redstarts. Usually two pairs. So rare in the UK that I once had to spend (planning condition) £300,000 installing a 'brown roof' on a new building for them; much to the chagrin of the client. The ecology people said they liked old bombsites, with plenty of demolition rubble, burnt wood and fireweed. Actually, they just like flies - or insects anyway - each pair eating some 1.5kg during the breeding season. And whilst the locals regard them as a bloody nuisance, I welcome them. They're ugly, they can't sing for shit and they're not entertaining like tits, but just for the untold millions that they cost UK developers, they're fab.
|EU/EEA and the UK
|Sum of Cases
|Sum of Deaths
|Italy
|59138
|5476
|Spain
|28572
|1720
|Germany
|24774
|94
|France
|16018
|674
|United_Kingdom
|5683
|281
|Netherlands
|4204
|179
|Austria
|3631
|16
|Belgium
|3401
|75
|Norway
|2132
|7
|Sweden
|1906
|21
|Portugal
|1600
|14
|Denmark
|1395
|13
|Czech_Republic
|1165
|1
|Ireland
|906
|4
|Luxembourg
|798
|8
|Poland
|634
|7
|Finland
|626
|1
|Greece
|624
|15
|Iceland
|568
|1
|Romania
|433
|2
|Slovenia
|414
|1
|Estonia
|326
|0
|Croatia
|235
|1
|Bulgaria
|185
|3
|Slovakia
|185
|0
|Hungary
|167
|7
|Lithuania
|143
|1
|Latvia
|139
|0
|Cyprus
|95
|0
|Malta
|90
|0
|Liechtenstein
|46
|0
|Total
|160233
|8622
I used to see laods when I lived in Spain although your immigrants may be from a lot further afield than Italy. Morocco, Somali, Yemen, India to name a few spots.
"Breaching the terms is as treasonous as ignoring the black-out and shining a light up to enemy bombers."
No way. Hyperbole of the finest order.
Faux-patriotic shite Radders.
In 3 weeks the economic rot will be irreversible and the coro will be revealed as a damp squib flu+.
Then all the morons laving Blojo's arse today will discover their job/business/livelihood/home/family future is down the pan. Wait until millions --including 5 million s/e --former Tory core voters whose plight Blojob is ignoring--are trying to sign on to a useless socialistic BluLabour system that takes 16 wks from claim to dole cheque BEFORE millions of extra claims hove into view.
And once all these people know that they have lost everything because of a hysterical reaction to a minor danger then the morons praising the Dear Leader will instead be baying for his blood. And those most approving of his tinpot tyranny will be baying the loudest.
BTW--Don't be playing with yourself yet Cheese--Jizz wanted to do even worse--but then leftist scum have such very short and convenient memories.
The cure seems to be worse than the disease. Certainly in statistical terms anyway.
I cannot help thinking that globalist government is already preparing to take massive advantage of this disproportionality, they are uniting to create a world wide "beneficial crisis".
As you mention yourself here Raedwald, under wartime conditions the obvious action is to ramp up industrial production and send our young people off to fight and possibly die.
Well this situation is out by 180 degrees. production is grinding to a halt, and the old are being locked in to die alone, either of loneliness, or coming soon, starvation. Unlike your mountain side, the shops here have been emptied out and there appears to be no signs of any attempt to maintain stocks.
I reckon that this might be the start of the global communitarian push, the final destruction of any independence being a significant aim of that evil form of administration.
Your recent discussions here, regarding the future of AI being one of the main beneficiaries of this "crisis"., another will be the final elimination of cash.
The biggest danger is not the virus, although it does seem to be quite aggressive in the way, with the help of government, it is spreading globally, even if the death rate is being largely manifested amongst people like me, old and with compromised immune response... Pesky nationists!
Life will never be the same, despite (not Brexit this time) herd immunity.
As Dave_G has been pointing out, the numbers do not tally.
KBO.
What a shame Boris didn't listen to Nigel and stop the daily dozens of flights from heavily infected Italy (and elsewhere) 3 weeks ago.
Unfortunately, he put the interests of the Airlines in maintaining their flight-slots for a few weeks above the health and well-being of the British people.
He had no choice now, because of the Government's own action/inaction.
As far as I am aware Dee Dee, people are still flying in from abroad, including some of the worst affected areas, such as Iran, China and Italy. Unless that has changed since yesterday?
@Span Ows... There is no shortage of "upstarts" here either, and I fully expect them to have quite aggressive feeding habits.
I forgot to mention that just for once, Dr. North makes a really salient point. Johnson is being forced into this somewhat draconian action, whether or not it is disproportionate, and I would suggest not, even though I don't like him that much.
His point... There has been a continuous weakening of the local institutions that historically have been set up to manage this kind of challenge to civil society in favour of centralised ' cheaper and less efficient management, mostly managed by the communist NHS.
I'm really glad that Richard North has discovered Localism - we've only been banging on about it here since 2007.
Yes, there are future blog pieces to come on how after this is over we really need a Big Bang devolution of powers. Our local gemeinde of 2,500 souls has a Burgermeister on whose door one can knock or whom one can phone if unhappy, with a town hall and staff of eight. And he has real powers, and local people are glad of them.
I look at this 'crisis' thus:
Ordinary, annual, influenza is (potentially) fatal to anyone over 85 and suffering underlying health issues.
Covid-19 'flu' is (potentially) fatal to anyone over 75 and suffering underlying health issues.
Don't believe me? Look at the numbers for annual influenza deaths and compare to the TOTAL (so far, admittedly but no signs of it being disproportionately exceeded) for Covid-19.
Any other panic-inducing, social-media exploiting, globalist-pushing explanation is hyperbolic shite. And the general populations reliance on social media must take a lot of the blame for this too - the BBC? Well, whay else would we expect from those shills?
The next three weeks will reveal the REAL purpose behind this scaremongering - and the climate alarmist tossers must be cursing themselves for not having the same impact they have clearly sought over the years.
Anyone running a 'book' on when London riots kick off?
Hear hear. The “cure” is going to be far far worse than the “bite”.
If help comes for the self-employed, then it will be based on income according to HMRC records.
What will tax-dodging, cash-in-hand, brexit-party-voting white van man do?
Apart from leaving me with a deep contempt of the words and underlying hatred from jpm, there is a ring of truth behind his last words.
Independently minded people, and others who make all or some of their livelihoods from cash based dealing are going to be hit disproportionately hard in the near future, if not right now.
However, I think that there is a bit of a misnomer currently spreading amongst some of the more independently minded commentators, that nationalism is becoming the norm amongst states that have until recently appeared to be united, particularly within the remaining 27 member states of the EU.
I have noticed, that these newly "independently minded" nationalist leaders, are all saying exactly the same things, and enacting exactly the same draconian new laws, even though similar civil contingency stuff (even though mostly treated like pissing on the wheel of a hackney carriage) already exists. i.e. the pure fascist objective that set Mussolini on his road to power in 1913, that ordinary folk are more motivated by nation, than they are by ism, so they have to hide behind the nationalist cloak of invisibility.
In other words, they are rushing to appear to be responding to the needs of the people that elected them, but are actually just as globalist minded as they have been since the whole globalist thing began to make serious inroads into hard won civil liberties.
But Raedwald, basically, yes.
That's that.
Let's hope that it's for as short a time as possible.
