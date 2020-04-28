The deaths - all causes stats are the ones to watch today. Looking at the shape of pandemic death curves, those that include all excess deaths at a time of pandemic, they seem to have a longer tail. Thus when the first 6k figure was released, I speculated a rough path would be a 6 - 15 - 8 - 4 shape, giving some 33k excess deaths for the first wave of the Wuhan virus. So far we've had 6 - 18. If my initial guess at the shape was right, we could be on a 6 - 18 - 10 - 5 trajectory.
The shape of the first wave is important as it can give us a clue as to the likely outcome of a second, enhanced wave. It seem we're going to have to take the hit, whatever happens. Neither the economy nor public order will survive an indefinite total lockdown, and people are voting with their feet.
The first wave of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic caused a fatality peak in mid-July, the second a fatality peak in mid-November, some four months later. The second peak was much bigger in 1918 - if 18k is the Wuhan first peak, the second would be 90k in the highest week if un-modified. That, of course, is what the government is desperate to avoid.
I think we'll need to keep those empty Nightingale hospitals open for the foreseeable future, in any event.
3 comments:
I don't think that Australia, New Zealand, S. Korea etc. are expecting any "second peak".
I get the feeling that posters here hope that they will get one, however, such is their slavish dedication to the cause of excusing this what-passes-for-a-government, for which they voted.
Of course the alternative is test and trace. However, I am dubious that this can be implemented at all in Europe - or that it can be sustained is small, sparsely populated countries that are far from being transport hubs.
However, like everything to do with the Wuhan virus, I really don't claim to know the answers and will happily be proven wrong.
Unlike you, however, JPM, I do realise that this is a time to work together under our nation's leaders without damaging partisan point scoring. It seems Keir Starmer is also ready to follow this protocol.
I am interested to see how the UK, the USA and the EU-nations (collectively or individually) deal with China.
3 years ago, Russia sent a couple of comic-assassins to the UK. They killed the wrong person and severely damaged the health of 3 others. The result was outrage: dozens of Russian "diplomats" were swiftly expelled from the UK and her allies.
China through negligence to protect her own selfish interests, allows a lethal virus to circulate around the world, killing hundreds of thousands, and so far the reaction of the West's Governments appears to be that their people "must just suck it up and then pay for it."
Personally, I don't think China's actions were any less deliberate than Russia's.
Post a Comment