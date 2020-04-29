Licence plate lockdown

|A plate belonging to someone from Klagenfurt, in the state of Kärnten
If such a scheme were run in the UK, the first two letters of the licence plate would indicate your place of residence. For London, it would be a London shield symbol plus a borough code - say LA for Lambeth, WE for Westminster, BR for Bromley and so on. Any 'county lines' drug dealers here have a very hard time - but that's not all.
Country areas are naturally suspicious of outsiders even in good times, and the Wuhan virus has magnified mistrust of any vehicle with a 'foreign' licence plate - and by foreign, I mean a vehicle from a neighbouring district, never mind out-of-state vehicles or the Satanic chariots carrying the evil W for Vienna. Believe me, after a while non-local vehicles stick out like a sore thumb in the supermarket car park - and you can be sure if a car with plates bearing the shield of Tyrol and LA code that includes Ishgl, the seat of Austria's après-ski contagion, were spotted there the store doors would have been locked shut.
I'm fascinated to learn how the locals will cope with the end-of-lockdown dilemna. They will be riven between mistrust of the outsider and the welcoming of the critical summer tourist Euros. It will be fun to watch.
And second-homers in the UK can be very grateful for the anonymity of UK licence plates.
3 comments:
This second home owner has purchased a personalised number plate local to the second home - so we will be ostracised at our first home?
When cars were licenced by local authorities (before the centralising DVLC) there was a two letter code for area: HW for Bristol, IIRC.
As DJK says, I always understood that cars were given a "local" registration. My home town of Rotherham had "ET", and the Mayoral car's number plate is "ET1" even now. I remember as a child my mother spotting the Sheffield number plates.
And the system, although changed, still exists.
Where Vehicle Registrations come from.
Post a Comment