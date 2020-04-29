Cookie Notice

WE LOVE THE NATIONS OF EUROPE
However, this blog is a US service and this site uses cookies from Google to deliver its services and analyze traffic. Your IP address and user-agent are shared with Google along with performance and security metrics to ensure quality of service, generate usage statistics, and to detect and address abuse.

Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Licence plate lockdown

Unlike UK licence plates, which belong to a particular car, Austrian plates are issued to an insured driver by the insurance companies on behalf of the government. They are yours, and can be used on up to three cars - you only pay an insurance premium for the most expensive. They clip and unclip from their mountings quite easily. But because they belong to the insured person, it is possible for each registration number to carry a residence-specific code portion, along with the wappen or arms of your Bundesland . If you move to a different Bezirk (think of it as about equivalent to a district council) you need to get a new licence plate.

A plate belonging to someone from Klagenfurt, in the state of Kärnten

If such a scheme were run in the UK, the first two letters of the licence plate would indicate your place of residence. For London, it would be a London shield symbol plus a borough code - say LA for Lambeth, WE for Westminster, BR for Bromley and so on. Any 'county lines' drug dealers here have a very hard time - but that's not all.

Country areas are naturally suspicious of outsiders even in good times, and the Wuhan virus has magnified mistrust of any vehicle with a 'foreign' licence plate - and by foreign, I mean a vehicle from a neighbouring district, never mind out-of-state vehicles or the Satanic chariots carrying the evil W for Vienna. Believe me, after a while non-local vehicles stick out like a sore thumb in the supermarket car park - and you can be sure if a car with plates bearing the shield of Tyrol and LA code that includes Ishgl, the seat of Austria's après-ski contagion, were spotted there the store doors would have been locked shut. 

 I'm fascinated to learn how the locals will cope with the end-of-lockdown dilemna. They will be riven between mistrust of the outsider and the welcoming of the critical summer tourist Euros. It will be fun to watch. 

 And second-homers in the UK can be very grateful for the anonymity of UK licence plates.
at
Labels:

3 comments:

Andym said...

This second home owner has purchased a personalised number plate local to the second home - so we will be ostracised at our first home?

29 April 2020 at 06:56
DJK said...

When cars were licenced by local authorities (before the centralising DVLC) there was a two letter code for area: HW for Bristol, IIRC.

29 April 2020 at 08:00
Wildgoose said...

As DJK says, I always understood that cars were given a "local" registration. My home town of Rotherham had "ET", and the Mayoral car's number plate is "ET1" even now. I remember as a child my mother spotting the Sheffield number plates.

And the system, although changed, still exists.

Where Vehicle Registrations come from.

29 April 2020 at 09:27

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)