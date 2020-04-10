The media have failed - and the public know it

There are three malign motives driving many of the mainstream media in the UK. First is Brexit - which many London journalists have great difficulty in understanding has happened. "Do you think this is a good time to be leaving the European Union?" asked one gigantic numpty of Rishi Sunak at the daily Number 10 press conference; "We have left" replied Mr Sunak. Bitterness over having failed to reverse democracy pervades the newsrooms of the BBC, Channel 4 and Sky and has coloured their coverage of the Wuhan virus.
Second is their left-wing bias. Hence the suggestion that no one has ever made outside the febrile minds of journalists that Mr Johnson should share power with assorted failures and has-beens, mostly of the left but including a Remainer or two to frustrate our EU trade negotiations. Yeah sure. We have a majority of 81. Good reason to let Tony Blair and John Major join the cabinet.
Thirdly is their hatred and envy of Boris himself. Emily Maitlis made her own dislike of the PM very clear in June of last year, when she chaired (appallingly) that ridiculous TV debate with Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and a jejune attention-seeking Rory Stewart, all perched on uncomfortable bar stools while Emily launched dig after dig at Boris.
Fortunately, they're stupid enough to imagine that using their privileged airtime to slag-off the PM, our government and the nation's response will rouse public anger against the government. Well, cretins, it's had exactly the opposite effect. Our little media heroes have been stunned at the ferocious reaction against them on social media. Peston, Kuenssberg, Maitlis, Boulton, Newman, Burley, Morgan and the Snows hardly dare venture onto Twitter these days - they're immediately destroyed by an enraged public. And this at a time when newspapers are facing severe challenges from loss of physical sales and online advertising, as is Channel 4, and the BBC is facing an imminent decriminalisation of the TV tax. Yep morons. You're facing nemesis.
The final straw is their failure to ask serious questions of China of the sort that Niall Ferguson asks in the Boston Globe - serious and searching questions on the origin of the Wuhan virus, the cover ups, the conspiracy and the disguising of the truth. Peston's stupidity, Kuenssberg's malice, Matlis's meretriciousness and all the rest trying to find gaps through which to shove needles at Boris whilst giving the PRC a free pass have not been missed by the public.
All of which is reflected in the latest popularity poll from JL polling for Times Red Box (9/4); China may be down -45%, but the media is close behind at -29%.
6 comments:
Aye, there's no problem that cannot be solved by hating someone or other sufficiently, is there, Raedwald?
AGreed Raedwald; just as this crisis has shown into sharp relief (if it were necessary) the economic, political and moral shortcomings of the EU the same can be said of the MSM.
They have been mostly pathetic. I would make an exception for the Spectator which has much higher editorial standards and more eclectic columnists than most.
By the way the Dianification of the NHS is also highly damaging and is of course encouraged and feted by the damn' BBC as part of the same statist mechanism.
Whilst no one can fault the dedication and indeed courage of front line staff, the structural weaknesses o the system as a whole have contributed to making the crisis worse than it needs to be.
Those of us who have argued for years for a more decentralised approach can point to the performance of the German system as a fine example.
Hopefully there will be a reckoning at some point but the mindless adulation will make that a politically delicate task to undertake.
If the popularity of the Government has risen by 29%, then isn't that because people like what they have seen and heard about it in the media?
How else do they generally find out stuff?
The "TV debate with Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and ... Rory Stewart, all perched on uncomfortable bar stools."
Why did none of them say "Mz Maitlis, the BBC is very rich, has millions of pounds. It could have provided decent chairs. Who decided it not should not? Was there a committee set up? That we should sit like birds in the wilderness on these strange perches? To discuss things that are not unimportant?"
@JPM
You don't mention that the public are seeing members of the Cabinet and senior scientists daily in unedited broadcasts of some length.
The public are also seeing 'senior' journalists asking multiple questions in one opportunity in the same broadcasts, often ones that have already been answered or that some other journalist has already asked.
The public then have the information to form their own opinions about what is news and what is political point scoring. Political point scoring might be mildly interesting in ordinary times but not during a crisis.
