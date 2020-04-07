Cookie Notice

WE LOVE THE NATIONS OF EUROPE
However, this blog is a US service and this site uses cookies from Google to deliver its services and analyze traffic. Your IP address and user-agent are shared with Google along with performance and security metrics to ensure quality of service, generate usage statistics, and to detect and address abuse.

Tuesday, 7 April 2020

We're with you Boris

Today our prayers are for the recovery of the Prime Minister and our thoughts with his partner Carrie Symonds. C'mon Boris - we need you so badly.
at
Labels:

3 comments:

Michael said...

Hear hear!

7 April 2020 at 06:01
JPM said...

Yes, I wish Mr. Johnson and every other sufferer of this curse a swift return to health and strength.

7 April 2020 at 07:33
DeeDee99 said...

Same here. Sending a Get Well Soon card to No.10 today and I hope and pray Boris recovers - and quickly.

7 April 2020 at 07:45

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)