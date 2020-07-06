Aircraft and theatres

I trust you all had a decent weekend and hope that many of you managed a visit to the pub. The pub, of course, is far, far more than just a sector of the entertainment industry - it is local democracy in evidence, a temple to free speech and expression, free from the constraints of remote censorship but subject always to peer evaluation. Drunk people may be incapable of maintaining social distancing, one police service senior manager opined, and undoubtedly for many who managed to get a leg over at the weekend there will be a degree of gratitude for this grievous failure.
The question this morning is what is the difference between an aircraft and a theatre, in epidemic terms that is? Why is it OK to sit close to a group of people for several hours in an aircraft but not OK to do so in a theatre? I suspect there may be an answer in the air filtration and circulation systems, but it's hardly convincing.
It seems we've found the path to living with Covid some months after other nations - testing, testing and testing. Sweatshops, meat plants, overcrowded housing and other risk environments will all incubate new outbreaks, but the more swiftly we detect and contain them, the more the rest of the economy can attempt to recover before the big dip hits.
One final tiny point is niggling at me. Is the imaginary line that separates the legal and administrative jurisdictions of Scotland and England a border or a boundary? I'm genuinely not sure.
7 comments:
Why should anyone have to "live with" this menace? People in countries all over the world which have followed WHO advice diligently do not. Yes, they have to stamp on sporadic re-emergences now and then, but their people are now only exposed to risks trivial by comparison with those here. This excuse for a government have cost scores of thousands of lives, and failed to protect millions of livelihoods on the other hand.
Prost! Raedwald. And zum Wohl
"and undoubtedly for many who managed to get a leg over at the weekend there will be a degree of gratitude for this grievous failure."
genuine LOL. Thanks.
Not just Scotland, Wales too. Yes I know their "parliament/assembly/Witan/wasteful chat room" is a waste of space but their rules differ too.
That little shit Hancock was positively gloating about his power to shut down "hotspots" they way they have in Leicester.
What it is about little men needing to demonstrate their power?
The Conservative Woman had it right yesterday, he must pay the price for the catastrophic failures over Social Care.
Thousands of businesses destroyed; millions of lives ruined; a generation STILL not back at school ..... and we're supposed to celebrate (a) being able to buy a pint and (b) 72 years of a second-rate health system
Sorry, Raedwald but I'm not joining in. I see nothing to celebrate.
I lounged yesterday at Sizewell Beach, reading Cedric Delves’ excellent book about the SAS in The Falklands War.
An ugly police 4X4 arrived. It paused at the edge of the shingle - cobra-like, before patrolling through scattered ranks of happy young families and birdwatching pensioners.
The contrast between these Goons - and more importantly, their management, and the subject matter of the book I was reading was striking.
I drove home passing a Council Tip in the middle of nowhere. Signs reading ‘NO VANS’ ........’NO TRAILERS’.........’ADMISSION BY BOOKING ONLY’.
It was deserted, save for a bored council worker in hi viz sitting on a folding chair at the open gate, holding that age old establishment token of authority - a millboard.
All about control.
The inconsistencies and contradictions you illustrate Raed are very, very few of hundreds and hundreds of examples that make this Covid affair nothing but a complete and utter scam.
You can listen to 'lies-on-the-fly' when anyone from Government speaks on the subject and the media - corrupt bastards one-and-all, sit there, ignoring the obvious and asking irrelevant and (mis)leading questions to help the politicians carry on their deceit.
Disgusting doesn't even begin to describe how many feel about this issue.
But the fact that more and more people are LAUGHING at each subsequent pronouncement does give me hope.
Billy, your mention of Sizewell reminded me of the Engelandvaarders, I wonder if we'll get the same, escaping the EU when it morphs again.
Re Delves, an amazing and distinguished career considering there was no "major war". Brought to an end by a drunk driver of all things!
Dave_G (and others) you are being hard on Raedwald, he isn't saying he agrees with it all, nor the government policy; merely commenting on each stage.
I'm not sure we've found how to live with Covid-19 yet, though we, and most of the rest of the world, are slowly getting there.
One aspect of the theatre is the safety of the thesps themselves, who need to talk/sing very loudly at each other day after day. A sure fire way of spreading respritory disease. The audience, I would have thought, are as safe as on a plane. Different story if they go to the bar in the interval though.
