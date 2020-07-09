Public blunder - it's Crimea all over again

NHS central procurement and NHS and PHE central testing, we were told yesterday, wasted £25bn due to incompetence, a confused commitment to central command and control, a concentration on fashionable management nostrums and jargonistic pabulums rather than on efficiency and effectiveness. It was the rule of dire and dismal senior managers with a focus on reducing sugar in breakfast cereal rather than saving lives. It is the grossest and most culpable mismanagement; indeed we have seen nothing like it since the debacle in the Crimea exposed the manifold failings of army management.
You may know how the media and the telegraph shone the disinfectant sunlight into the dark establishment corners of mismanagement, blunder and stupidity in Crimea. Medical and logistic failures. Troops with no tents or winter clothing, no means of preparing food hygienically, inadequate medical care, flogging at the wheel, a system of buying commissions that left the army in the command of idiots and fools. The British public at the time were outraged - but the establishment aristocrats who ran the army closed ranks and blocked all attempts at reform, for a while at least. It took Prussia's thrashing of the Kermits and an establishment panic that eventually allowed Cardwell's reforms of 1870 - 1881. Barely a generation short of powered flight and the cinema we stopped flogging servicemen.
The Whitehall establishment will make the same impassioned defence of their blunder, malfeasance and incompetence as did those cretin generals back in the 1850s. They are as far out of their depth now as they were at the time of Crimea. They have no place in office, no place in power, no place in control of our taxes and no place in a democracy with a government with a mandate to cleanse them.
|Pre-Nightingale NHS hospital in Crimea - disease prevention by PHE
6 comments:
Operation Cygnus highlighted how unprepared we were for a pandemic. Instead of forcing PHE to rectify the issues raise, PM May and Health Sec Jeremy Hunt suppressed the report.
The utter shambles of the past 6 months is at least partly a consequence of the CON Party's appointment of the most useless PM in our history in an attempt to overturn the Brexit result. Jeremy Hunt also has questions to answer.
I have no faith that Boris and Cummings will cleanse the Whitehall Augean Stables any more than he will clear the Westminster one. A PM who, on taking Office with a mandate to deliver Brexit, immediately appoints high profile Remainers to the House of Frauds has no intention of delivering the real change this country needs.
So what if PHE/NHS wasted £25 billion. There's always the Magic Money Tree which Sunak has discovered in the garden of No.11 ..........
Its the entire State sector - from top to bottom. All of it ... useless
Brilliant post Radders.
There is an underlying problem with long established government in particular, of any stripe. Cabinet Ministers and Prime Ministers talk smoothly of solutions to problems implying that they will be implemented shortly. This flies in the face of actuality. Nothing significant happens without a change in law, and changing/creating laws takes time, often years - many laws never happen because they become the pawns of political gaming. Then the changes have to be implemented within budgetary cycles and this takes time and lack of money might stifle the changes at birth. And then the lawyers get involved exploiting loopholes or poorly design for the benefits of their clients. The Civil Service are habitually inclined to avoid change too, and they have their fingers in every stage.
Now I'll be the first to agree that sometimes slow lawmaking and slow implementation of change can be a good thing. But even the politicians and Civil Service recognise how cumbersome the system is... why do you think there are so many Statutory Instruments used?
I expect what you need is big politically powerful people to single-mindedly push change through against resistance. I wonder if Dominic Cummings is that man in the Conservative Government at the moment? No wonder so many want to have him sacked for upsetting their pleasant lives with changes. I hope the Government don't spread his efforts too thinly as there's plenty that needs fixing.
We need Health vouchers to purchase decent healthcare, education vouchers to help purchase a decent education for our children NOT LUNCHEON VOUCHERS. Try again Sunak oh and whilst you’re at it defund HS2, scrap the foreign aid budget and stop spaffing money at the NGOs.
£25bn for overpriced PPE and a useless test and trace system. We could have bought 2 carrier groups plus aircraft and still saved money. How the heck are this lot of pathetic troughers going to navigate us through Brexit?
First it needs anyone (all parties) who studied politics and has only worked in politics to be culled. Then all procurement (all departments) given to actual 'buyers'. You mention the Crimean War. Same in the Penninsular War. Same in The Gulf War etc.
Read a great piece by Jag Patel this week, from 2017 (Defence procurement: where has it all gone wrong?) who concludes: "It is hard not to conclude that the existing procurement process was created to serve the career interests of people in the pay of the State than for the purpose of procuring equipment for the Armed Forces which is fit for purpose, adequately sustained in-service and constitutes value for money through-life"
