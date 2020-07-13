Aten vs Amun - Culture Wars reprised

Well the Aten thing lasted only about twenty years. Then the iconoclasts got to work destroying all those images of distorted people and throwing down the authoritarian decrees dictating what they could and couldn't say. Banned words were unbanned, and Egypt got back to normal, with extra sausages for all the gods who had been neglected for two decades and were feeling a bit miffed.
It was never about Sun gods, of course, just as the current culture war isn't really about black lives or pronouns or the rights of girls with todgers. It was an attempted take-over of Egyptian society by a metropolitan elite. That's not to say it didn't have a lasting effect - perhaps a greater prominence for the new ideas, a broadening of tolerance as established thinking shifted in its seat to accommodate the newcomer.
The Polish election is just another skirmish in the current culture war. Right now, as I write, it's too close to call. It's between a metropolitan liberal, comfortable with sexual diversity and open to new values and his opponent, a traditional maintainer of Polish dignity, big in the country and with those aged over 50. Whichever way it goes, it won't be an end of the schism.
And so with our own dear nation. The grounds of the skirmishes are rarely at the heart of the grounds of the war. We will see many small shifts of allegiances and mini-alliances formed and broken as a score of factions, a hundred factions, all jostle to be heard. Hey ho.
|Huge arses and trout pouts are a feature of culture wars, it seems
I would be very surprised if Duda fails although it is much closer than I would have thought a few days ago so maybe I just spoke too soon...d'oh.
The Culture thing is just the same old shit with another mask: BLM, Exrinction Rebellion, Antifa, go back a few years to the Occupy crowd: they are all the same root, the same money, the same dick-head students (new generations added) led by the same agitators with nothing better to do. The Quarantine has geiven them several months instead of the normal several weeks over summer.
Be great if he wins 51.9 to 48.1% LOL
Law and Justice are socially conservative - which annoys some people here - but economically solidarist, and enjoying widespread support among trade union members. It is interventionist, and only mildly eurosceptic. You'd hate it.
Since the EU and assorted globalist "liberals" desperately want the metropolitan liberal to win, I shall consume a glass of Somerset craft cider if he loses.
Meanwhile, Will Jones over at The Conservative Woman is worth a read. He explains to "libertarian" :) Boris why he's going to have to tell the truth if he wants to save some of those service-sector jobs in London. Oh, and get the kiddies back to school.
I can't wait to see what restrictions the authoritarian nutters come up with when they graciously permit swimming pools to re-open.
"Poland's Duda wins election in narrow victory over liberal challenger"
Glass of cider it is :)
