Keep pushing the BBC - they're wobbling

I wouldn't wish redundancy on anyone who doesn't welcome it, so there is no rejoicing at the downsizing of some 520 news staff now starting at the BBC. But for those fortunate enough to keep a job at the woke behemoth, it's only the foretaste of the chill wind that will blow. I have a feeling in my bones that peak woke has passed, in the UK anyway, and we are now tentatively starting on the pushback.
Charles Moore in the Telegraph describes perfectly today how the BBC has become the enemy of the decent majority in the UK. Moore is old enough to remember a Fleet Street ruled by the tyranny of print unions that had 'captured' the nationals. In those pre-internet, four-channel days of warbling Trimphones the 'Sun' sold some three or four million copies daily - or it did when the chapels allowed it to be printed. Rupert Murdoch and Margaret Thatcher fought that battle. We now need to fight the same battle to end the woke tyranny spearheaded by the BBC - a tyranny that has spread like a plague
Nowhere is this alliance between militant wokery and management cowardice more obvious than in the civil service. Diversity is a tool of producer capture. It allows aeons of management time to be spent thinking about the composition of the workforce rather than the needs of the “consumer” – the Government and the voters who elect it.The Spectator this week carried several pieces - one by Stephen Daisley cuts to the heart of the BBC's vulnerability, that having abandoned impartiality it has forfeited its place in the institutional Pantheon
I was recently informed that a concept called “reverse mentoring” has entered the civil service. Senior staff of 30 years’ experience are each assigned to a young employee in, say, IT, who observes them at work and reports on whether they exhibit “unconscious bias”, “micro-aggressions”, and other sins which cry to Heaven for vengeance.
The BBC has a different role, one so important that we are compelled by law to fund it. Yes, it informs, educates and entertains but, as I have argued on CoffeeHouse before, its real service is to national unity. The Corporation cannot unite us while becoming a mouthpiece for one side of a culture war.Douglas Murray pens a hard-hitting piece for the Speccie, which also featured the resignation letter from Bari Weiss, forced from her job at the New York Times. Murray writes
Publications like the NYT, who profess to be most opposed to ‘fake news’, continuously turn out to have been the era’s biggest purveyors of the thing they complain of. And campaigning journalists, imagining that they are acting in the name of decency, turn out to behave so indecently that they bully out a minority, dissenting opinion from their ranks.And indeed Charles Moore is amongst those that make direct comparisons between the NYT and the disgraceful witch-hunts at the BBC such as those championed by Emily Maitlis. Andrew Neil's position at PHG effectively makes him the Speccie's Chairman, a job that has no editorial control, but has nevertheless provoked ill-informed probing, which may have found ears within the woke echo-bubble that is W1A - for Neil's outstanding politics programme itself fell victim to the corporation's axe.
Elsewhere, the TPA carries a piece on the BBC's appalling waste - a throwback to the Fleet Street printworks that carried hundreds of unnecessary printworkers when the job could be done by a few dozens, even printing three million papers a day. Which reminds me that I visited the Wapping works back in the 1980s one chill dark November night as the Sun was being printed and one thing that struck me, apart from the size of the rolls of paper, was how much machinery there was, and how few people.
Finally, the rapid growth, funding and public support for the #DefundTheBBC movement must be causing a few wobbles in W1A - Calvin Robinson in Spiked gives an inside view.
It seems the BBC has stumbled into the cardinal error for a news organisation - that of becoming the news, rather than reporting it.
Good post, Raeders!
And, nowhere, did you mention the toxic word 'bias'!
The under-managers at the BBC would would be wetting their knickers with dribbling joy at your skills in inference by omission!
Is there an on line petition to add name to?
The smaller that the echo chambers become, the louder the racket within.
There's a big, big world out there, and it is moving on.
There are people who wish to reform the BBC and keep 'the good bits'. I suspect that the rot has gone too far.
I offer an example of the BBC message creep (or should that be Creep's message?). Terry Wogan and his Posse were a much liked breakfast program on Radio 2. But it played to the sensibilities of the unreconstructed audience too much and the Posse part was disbanded producing greyer flatter broadcasts. Then our Tel was exiled to a Sunday morning radio program and Chris Evans took over the daily slot, increasing the amount of virtue signalling to protect his place. He too was displaced in due course for being too uncontrollable perhaps?
So now the breakfast program on Radio 2 is dire but on message. And in a masterful stroke the BBC honoured Sir Terry by renaming a building 'Wogan House'.
And that is why I think the BBC must be disbanded. Reform will take too long and meet too much resistance. Better to get rid and start again (if still needed).
Good post and I agree entirely.
Doonhammer, there are/were too many petitions that won't get enough names because they are not focussed enough and "auntie" still has mammoth support for the drama/sport/documentary side (even though, as mentioned many times before by various, even those are infused with the bias [sorry Michael])
There is a Gofundme but that is more aimed at decriminalising the non-paying of the BBC poll Tax.
https://uk.gofundme.com/f/defund-the-bbc
