2020 Migrant wave - and why Europe needs Russia as an ally

"a big bulge makes its way slowly down the snake from the head end to the other end. That's a bit like what's happened to the UK demographically. The baby boom generation - which has changed Britain politically, culturally and economically - is now retiring. That means a large bulge of pensioners with big implications for the generations that come behind them. Other advanced economies face a similar challenge and emerging economies - most notably China - will be dealing with an ageing bulge themselves soon. But in Africa, the bulge is at the other end. A very young generation is about to make its way through the snake."And it's the African bulge that is exercising minds in Europe.
The current migration report of an Austrian intelligence service shows why the time for action is scarce: experts warn that 15 million young adults will be without jobs by the year 2020 in Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia and seven other African countries And the masses want to emigrate to Europe.Whilst the Middle East youth bulge is now passing through and will generally decline by 2020, two exceptions; Iraq and the West Bank and Gaza are both expected to rise to 29% by 2020, when Iran's will have fallen to 22%. Both flash points will continue to push migrants into Europe through Turkey and the Russian federal states.
Only utter fools believe that the present policy of the world's navies providing a taxi service from points 3 miles off the North African coast to Europe is sustainable. For that's the range of the boats and the fuel now being used by the smugglers; it's cheaper to buy a VHF to make an SOS call just outside the territorial limit than 100 extra litres of diesel. No ship can ignore a distress call, and a nice NATO frigate will come collect you to take you to Italy.
But to contain the migrants in North Africa or the Middle East will need the active co-operation of Russia, both on the ground and at sea and at the UN Security Council. It may involve taking control of sovereign national territory in North Africa to hold (and feed) millions of migrants.
This is Europe's biggest challenge. And we need Russia as an ally to face it.
3 comments:
"No ship can ignore a distress call"
True, but they don't have to transport them to Europe; all they have to do is take them to safety, which as you point out is only about three miles away.
Europe, bogged down by EU and with her hands tied by the ECHR, isn't capable of dealing with this pending crisis. And for historic reasons will never ally with Russia, although it will with Turkey.
The British Government will have to take urgent, unilateral and firm action if it wants to prevent the UK from being overwhelmed by African gimmiegrants - but since when has it ever been willing, or capable, of doing that?
Why would Russia help?
In two generations its turned western Europe (Germany) from a dangerous powerhouse that can at any time storm east and sack Moscow, in to a theocracy of goat molesters who couldnt send 100 men to Moscow, never mind 100 divisions.
They, correctly, only view muslims inside the wire as a threat, and are happy to use that against real threat to mother russia
