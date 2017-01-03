Banks - More Fake News from the Guardian

What the paper knows but omits from printing is that:-
- All banks are tackling how to split their retail from their investment operations by 2019 - a post 2008 crash requirement and nothing to do with Brexit
- That there is NO risk whatsoever that retail banks will move offshore
- That banks have a duty to examine options for the future location of investment bank operations - which require separate HR, legal and risk back-office support rather than shared as at present
- That London will retain global #1 ranking for financial ops, that Frankfurt, currently at #19 in the world ranking, is a dreary little provincial town to which bankers will not move
- That it is almost inevitable that the options appraisals will demonstrate that London remains the best option for bank investment ops - better staff pool quality, advantageous employment law, preferred law and court structure, best legal pool quality, best transport and time links - but just in case Juncker's bent chums in Lux suddenly offer banks a 5% tax rate, alternatives must be considered
I heard from Herr Juncker that he wants Teresa May to agree to move the Greenwich line so that it will run through Luxembourg. I wonder if she'll agree?
Shame you couldn't introduce a drop-down box selection menu from which the major paper-portrayers-of-lies could be selected from.
Just for the sake of completeness of course.......
Prinny Mappin&Webb Luxemburg Junckin' jollies
Any connection?
