Sunday, 1 January 2017

That New Years Honours List in full

Her Majesty has been graciously pleased to grant:

Knights Bachelor – Knighthoods
Kevin Darren OUTHOUSE Chair of Fake Charities International. For services to political corruption
John CHUNDER Director of MoD weaponised sea mammals research. For gross expenditure of public money.
Derek Douglas HUNN-FELCHER Campaign Director, the Privilege Trust. For services to the Establishment
Tarquin Henry BUMBRIGHT Treasuer, Chipping Norton Conservative Party. For services to political Anilinction
Peter Arthur GROSSNONSE, Suffragan Bishop of Luton Director, Rough Lads Foundation. For services to Young Men
Dean PFUNDER-PHART Political philanthropist. For Services to Corruption
Henry Morgan EYEPATCH CBI Director, asset stripper and crook. For services to Business
Lobitch Lowery LUDD MP for Much Weeping, former junior undersecretary for Badger Culling. Services to political Anilinction
John FOMITT Director Home Office Immigration. For services to Waste and Incompetence
Stan RUFFDIAMOND Former barber to Mr Cameron. For services to political Hair
Dame Commanders of the British Empire
Sharon SHORTOTTY Former toenail painter to Mrs Cameron. For services to Grooming
Polly WACHTER Former roots-dyer to Mrs Cameron. For services to Grooming
Janet BAG-THROTTLER CBE Former BBC Head of Talent and TV Pop. For services to Grooming
Hillary BHOY Founder, the Naughty Panties Co, political donor. For services to Bad Taste, and services to Corruption
Aisha KHAN Chair, Labour Lawyers for Sharia. For services to Islamism
Professor Myrtle DIESEL Rights campaigner. For services to Hatred.
Commanders of the British Empire
Hugh Calvin BULLIE Head of Fake Research, Department of Coercion. For services to Illiberality
Rupert Charles POINTLESS Head of Treasury Brexit Unit. For services to the European Union
Christopher John MOLL-GOBBLER Director, Unique Tiny Missiles Programme, BAe. For services to National Humiliation
4 comments:

wiggiatlarge said...

This from the official paper on this years honours...

"There are 603 successful women candidates in the list, representing just over 50% of the total
9.3% of the successful candidates come from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background, the greatest ever number of BAME recipients in an honours list
8.5% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010)"

Good to see regardless of achievement that all are correctly represented by numbers and with a little push over the real demographic figures it shows how well multi culti and other minority groups can share in this annual exercise in largess to the undeserving, political correctness and corrupt favours trump all, including those who actually do deserve some sort of recognition for meaningful achievement.

1 January 2017 at 09:40
Dioclese said...

Nice on.
I'm sitting here working out the real names...

1 January 2017 at 09:44
Anonymous said...

An addition make to my vocabulary, but not really for the better. I'd rather I hadn't looked it up!

1 January 2017 at 11:50
Dave_G said...


"Anilinction" - lol. I 'knew' what it meant but Googled it just the same.

Classic!

1 January 2017 at 13:14

