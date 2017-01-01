|Knights Bachelor – Knighthoods
|Kevin Darren OUTHOUSE
|Chair of Fake Charities International. For services to political corruption
|John CHUNDER
|Director of MoD weaponised sea mammals research. For gross expenditure of public money.
|Derek Douglas HUNN-FELCHER
|Campaign Director, the Privilege Trust. For services to the Establishment
|Tarquin Henry BUMBRIGHT
|Treasuer, Chipping Norton Conservative Party. For services to political Anilinction
|Peter Arthur GROSSNONSE, Suffragan Bishop of Luton
|Director, Rough Lads Foundation. For services to Young Men
|Dean PFUNDER-PHART
|Political philanthropist. For Services to Corruption
|Henry Morgan EYEPATCH
|CBI Director, asset stripper and crook. For services to Business
|Lobitch Lowery LUDD
|MP for Much Weeping, former junior undersecretary for Badger Culling. Services to political Anilinction
|John FOMITT
|Director Home Office Immigration. For services to Waste and Incompetence
|Stan RUFFDIAMOND
|Former barber to Mr Cameron. For services to political Hair
|Dame Commanders of the British Empire
|Sharon SHORTOTTY
|Former toenail painter to Mrs Cameron. For services to Grooming
|Polly WACHTER
|Former roots-dyer to Mrs Cameron. For services to Grooming
|Janet BAG-THROTTLER CBE
|Former BBC Head of Talent and TV Pop. For services to Grooming
|Hillary BHOY
|Founder, the Naughty Panties Co, political donor. For services to Bad Taste, and services to Corruption
|Aisha KHAN
|Chair, Labour Lawyers for Sharia. For services to Islamism
|Professor Myrtle DIESEL
|Rights campaigner. For services to Hatred.
|Commanders of the British Empire
|Hugh Calvin BULLIE
|Head of Fake Research, Department of Coercion. For services to Illiberality
|Rupert Charles POINTLESS
|Head of Treasury Brexit Unit. For services to the European Union
|Christopher John MOLL-GOBBLER
|Director, Unique Tiny Missiles Programme, BAe. For services to National Humiliation
Sunday, 1 January 2017
That New Years Honours List in full
Her Majesty has been graciously pleased to grant:
4 comments:
This from the official paper on this years honours...
"There are 603 successful women candidates in the list, representing just over 50% of the total
9.3% of the successful candidates come from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background, the greatest ever number of BAME recipients in an honours list
8.5% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010)"
Good to see regardless of achievement that all are correctly represented by numbers and with a little push over the real demographic figures it shows how well multi culti and other minority groups can share in this annual exercise in largess to the undeserving, political correctness and corrupt favours trump all, including those who actually do deserve some sort of recognition for meaningful achievement.
Nice on.
I'm sitting here working out the real names...
An addition make to my vocabulary, but not really for the better. I'd rather I hadn't looked it up!
"Anilinction" - lol. I 'knew' what it meant but Googled it just the same.
Classic!
