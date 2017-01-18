Is Soros behind anti-democratic Brexit law suits?

Whilst the secret funding behind Gina Miller's attempts to subvert the will of the British people is still mired in mists of secrecy, four more stooges and plants have popped up to use someone's secret funds to try to derail Brexit by law. Only these stooges don't fancy the publicity - so have asked if they can bring their secret funded case under conditions of, er, secrecy.
I strongly suspect that Soros is behind all this. Soros wants British national identity to be destroyed and replaced by a homogeneous consumer lumpen mass with no competing allegiances who will surrender to the serfdom of the global corporates. He has funded street violence, nihilistic 'actions' and the no-borders idiots and, in a campaign of social attrition, every day provokes small acts of disorder and fear. He is a thoroughly evil old man and the enemy of the United Kingdom.
Well, we have no great history of secret justice in England, and no reason why the latest stooges should sneak around like thieves in the night hidden from daylight and public view. If they believe in their cause, rather than in the pieces of silver with which their backer has stuffed their mouths, let them come forward.
And I don't know whether they seek an equitable remedy, but I once learnt that he 'who comes to equity must come with clean hands' - and it's a good principle also for those who seek to challenge the will of the majority of the British people. Let's see 'em. Let the papers get digging and chase the money. We need to uncover the seditious dogs behind them.
The papers might find someone with enough clout to dig it out, but expect nothing from those brave investigative 'reporters' in the BBC, because they all wanted Billary to win, and the UK to remain in the odorous EU.
The "vested interest" lobby still hard at the devil's work I see. I don't know about Soros but if he is behind this, then I'm sure that a brief conversation with the new President Trump on Friday would see his ambitions quashed.
The Gina Miller case may well have been motivated for nefarious reasons but in principle it is right that the precise legal arguments are aired now rather than later.
Whether I have so much faith in our judges is a bit less cut and dried, but they are our judges and that was partly what the vote was about.
In any case it is highly probable that the the thing will rebound on them anyway as having established once and for all that parliament is sovereign it should be posible to bring some kind of countervailing suit, god knows I'm not a lawyer and it probably shows.
Anyway so what if there is another parliamentary vote? it goes the wrong way and there is a massive massive political crisis. The genie is out of the bottle and they won't get it back in.
But I agree Soros is a creepy obnoxious and dangerous bastard and it is time he was dealt with (by strictly legal means of course!!).
Slightly o/t; I'm still trying to untangle in my own mind the ramifications of May's effort yesterday. It has left me pessimistic.
Cuffleyburgers, you do speak much sense but on this, we'd have to have a debate: "but they are our judges" "our"? Not bloomin' likely
And on this.............
Slightly o/t; I'm still trying to untangle in my own mind the ramifications of May's effort yesterday. It has left me pessimistic./unquote.
The Daily fail, shouting for all their worth [granted and that's not much value] but am I not seeing it? Or, do I think Theresa May is full of it............. and as are the Tories - always fighting the Brussels corner, there is, at the bottom of all this Ken Clarke's grubby little hand and isn't that the way of Ken and mandy - his claque of EU bottom feelers?
Those trying to undermine the only real democratic vote this country has had since the first referendum in 1975 obviously don't understand that if they manage to block Brexit, they will be sowing the wind and will reap the whirlwind at the next General Election.
I can't think of anything more likely to result in a Parliament of Conservative Brexiteers and UKIP MPs.
