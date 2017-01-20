The joys of Localism

Scotland is large scale proof that Localism works. As the Telegraph reports, Sturgeon is making an absolute cods of running the place; business rates through the roof, high income tax, dearth of investment and a failure to deliver the improvements in life quality that this all was promised to bring. And now she is being made dole monitor. Welfare spend is the latest bit of government to be devolved, and Nicola is wriggling like a drowning worm to find ways to distract the Scots from her new and unpopular rationing role. I suspect the canny Scots will kick Sturgeon out the next time they are let near the ballot box.
And so to Surrey County Council, which will ballot its citizens over a 15% rate rise to pay for old people's homes (not that they're called that any more - they're social care establishments or something). The vote may depend on how officious the Council has been in issuing parking tickets, nagging people about using the right bins or telling them not to smoke. The people of Surrey may well say no, and encourage the Council to lose even more staff.
That these exhibitions of growing Localist importance are possible despite the dilettante Cameron rather than because of him is extraordinary. Cameron promised Localism in 2010 but delivered a change as insipid and homeopathic as the pre-referendum offer he brought back from Brussels. That man really was himself a useless streak.
Still, more please. The closer we move to the Swiss model of devolved tax and spend the better, to the extent that central government commands barely a third of tax income to pay for essential and truly national agencies of the State. And the more that local politicians are held to account by local people the better - not Little Britain, but the hallmark of a great nation.
1 comment:
The reality of the Swiss system of local civics is that improvements or additional services are applied through the use of citizen triggered direct democracy.
In Surrey, it is at the whim of the council that they are asking for 15% for this social care, something I might add that they already had taken our money for, but somehow forgotten to provide service for.
Also in Surrey, Croydon is 'consulting' citizens regarding the (inevitable) 20MPH speed limit...
Once that goes through, it might be time to resurrect another forgotten 'competence'...
Namely they are going to begin a consultation to see whether we object to employing a man to carry a red flag at walking pace to alert pedestrians that we are approaching.
right-writes
Post a Comment