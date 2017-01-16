Russia - good fences and good neighbours

At the home in which I grew up, our plot was separated from the narrow country road that ran along a boundary by a 2m wide strip that belonged to Suffolk County Council. It was annoyance at the Council's lack of maintenance that drove my mother to add its grooming to my boyhood task-list of mowing and trimming. So for a length of 70 or 80m as the road ran alongside our land, an unkempt, blowsy country roadside assumed a neatly trimmed tidiness. It took three or four years for the Council to twig that we were maintaining their roadside - whereupon, they started regularly to send out a maintenance gang to pre-empt my efforts.
My mother took it as a sign that local bureaucracy was amenable to her own particular form of 'nudge', and was happy that she had a neat boundary. I was happy at losing the task of maintaining it. Now, of course, I realise that the Council had been prompted not by a sense of obligation to a ratepayer but from fear that if we maintained it for 12 years and they didn't, we could claim ownership of the 2m strip from them through adverse possession. I'm glad my mother had no knowledge of this quirk in British law - it would have prompted her to surreptitiously expand on all borders.
And so with Russia. Russia will expand in any direction that is not clearly and signally defended and 'owned'. That includes land, sea and air. It doesn't make Russia any more of an enemy than cutting a verge made me an enemy of Suffolk County Council; Russia acts in a very proper Adam Smith type of economic self-interest. And peace is best served by NATO and the UK maintaining forces, fleets and air patrol and response capacities that signal clearly and without doubt where the boundaries are. A minimum of 2% of GDP but ideally for the United Kingdom, a spend that gives us a standing army of 100,000 men and a fleet of 50 warships.
That Russia also must be an ally in the coming conflict with African mass migration, Islamist aggression and Malthusian challenges doesn't mean we shouldn't also keep clear boundaries and military parity in sight. The EU of course is blind to the realpolitik and risks conflict through its insane territorial ambitions - a dangerous stupidity that needs the UK's level head to counter. If Theresa May makes Presidents Putin and Trump her key diplomatic priorities, she is doing absolutely the right thing.
2 comments:
You'll like this, maybe:
OBONGO WANTS POLAND TO START WORLD WAR III
http://tomatobubble.com/poland_world_war_3.html
The stakes have never been higher:
The Establishment Is Trying To Steal The Presidency From Trump
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/01/13/the-establishment-is-trying-to-steal-the-presidency-from-trump-paul-craig-roberts/
Steve
I recently read a report on defence expenditure which was sourced from Janes ( generally considered reliable) that Russia's defence
expenditure was approximately 55 billion dollars and the USA's over 600 billion, to which could be added the expenditures of the NATO countries. As the Americans sa " Go figure".
NATO was an admirable and very effective, limited defensive alliance until Blair and Clinton perverted it into an aggressor organisation with the unprovoked attack on Yugoslavia to in 1999. Tony Blair was always envious of the electoral benefits of the " Falklands effect" enjoyed by Mrs. Thatcher and Yugoslavia was the nearest he came to it - but only with much "post truth" propagandising, controlled by Alastair Campbell. Very quietly last year the International Tribunal on Yugoslavia exonerated the late Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic ( billed as " The butcher of the Balkans") from complicity in the atrocities in Bosnia.
Every subsequent "humanitarian intervention" by "New NATO" - Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and the proxy wars in Ukraine and Syria, has been uniformly disastrous. The chief effect has been to promote the demographic invasion of Western Europe by massive influxes of refugees, most of whom are Muslim. The Orthodox Christian refugees from Ukraine mostly went to Russia, of course.
It was quite unrealistic to expect Russia tamely to assent to the loss or neutralisation of its naval base at Sebastopol by the EU/NATO sponsored coup in Ukraine - a classic example of arrogant Western overreach. As we have seen in the US election, Mr Putin is regarded as a useful bogeyman by the "liberal elite" but, since Mr Blair's dodgy dossier with its bogus assertions of " Weapons of Mass Destruction" in Iraq, the public in Western countries is no longer prepared to trust the " intelligence community" and it's manipulations.
Post a Comment