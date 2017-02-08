Gunning for controlled EU borders

As ORF reports this week, when police investigated a weapons-pass holder over an unrelated matter recently, in addition to an arsenal large enough to equip an assault platoon with pistols and semi-auto assault rifles (all legally held) they found fragmentation grenades, light machine guns, fully auto assault rifles and other Cat A kit. They told him he was very naughty, confiscated them and fined him €6,000.
In the UK I expect the Cat A haul would have earned him 20 years. This enormous disparity in criminal law is just another fundamental reason that the 'convergence' needed to create a united Europe is many, many generations away.
An Austrian schoolgirl returning home from a school trip to London was stopped at airport security late last year with a CS gas spray in her hand luggage. Cue panic and armed police. She explained that many schoolgirls in Austria carry them quite legally, given the new threats in public places, and that she had brought it into the UK with her. She had no idea she could get 5 years chokey in Britain for it. Thankfully, on this occasion she was allowed to go home without charge.
As long as Europe's nations value their own standards and want to retain their own customs and laws on these matters, borders are needed - needed for all our good.
|The mostly-legal gun haul - only the grenades earned the owner a fine
4 comments:
I like Austria, sometimes I hate my own country. but that doesn't mean I want Germany running my life like they do in little Sudestria.
It seems pretty well every country in Europe has reasonably sensible firearms laws - except the UK.
Bastard John Major has a lot to answer for.
You just know that the ideal euro firearms directive would contain the most restrictive aspects
of all member states firearms laws.
Probably based heavily on UK law with an infusion of ACPO fantasy wish list .
Yes, but ... do we really want to go back to the pre-1972 (ish) palaver of a "customs check" at every border crossing?
No we fucking don't ....
