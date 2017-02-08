Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Gunning for controlled EU borders

Many of Europe's nations take a fairly laid-back approach to firearms, and do so with hardly any of their citizens being shot at all. Many others, including the UK, are constipated about weapons to the extent that even some children's toys are illegal, and lots of people still get shot. In Austria, for example, only military-style Category A firearms are prohibited; with a Weapons Pass one can own Category B arms - pistols of all types and semi-auto rifles. Without a pass, anyone over 18 can buy and own as many shotguns and bolt-magazine rifles as they like - but all such Category C weapons must be registered through a gun-shop. For black-powder weapons, cannon, older revolvers, muzzle loaders, CS gas guns, Verey pistols and the like - category D - no registration at all is needed and they can be bought by mail order. 

 As ORF reports this week, when police investigated a weapons-pass holder over an unrelated matter recently, in addition to an arsenal large enough to equip an assault platoon with pistols and semi-auto assault rifles (all legally held) they found fragmentation grenades, light machine guns, fully auto assault rifles and other Cat A kit. They told him he was very naughty, confiscated them and fined him €6,000. 

 In the UK I expect the Cat A haul would have earned him 20 years. This enormous disparity in criminal law is just another fundamental reason that the 'convergence' needed to create a united Europe is many, many generations away. 

 An Austrian schoolgirl returning home from a school trip to London was stopped at airport security late last year with a CS gas spray in her hand luggage. Cue panic and armed police. She explained that many schoolgirls in Austria carry them quite legally, given the new threats in public places, and that she had brought it into the UK with her. She had no idea she could get 5 years chokey in Britain for it. Thankfully, on this occasion she was allowed to go home without charge. 

 As long as Europe's nations value their own standards and want to retain their own customs and laws on these matters, borders are needed - needed for all our good. 

The mostly-legal gun haul - only the grenades earned the owner a fine
4 comments:

Anonymous said...

I like Austria, sometimes I hate my own country. but that doesn't mean I want Germany running my life like they do in little Sudestria.

8 February 2017 at 09:07
Cuffleyburgers said...

It seems pretty well every country in Europe has reasonably sensible firearms laws - except the UK.

Bastard John Major has a lot to answer for.

8 February 2017 at 09:22
Anonymous said...

You just know that the ideal euro firearms directive would contain the most restrictive aspects
of all member states firearms laws.

Probably based heavily on UK law with an infusion of ACPO fantasy wish list .

8 February 2017 at 09:50
G. Tingey said...

Yes, but ... do we really want to go back to the pre-1972 (ish) palaver of a "customs check" at every border crossing?
No we fucking don't ....

8 February 2017 at 10:02

