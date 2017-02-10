Are these kids tomorrow's coal miners?
Not a referenced post, but picking up on Steve's comments, which are worthy of a whole series of posts, on the replacement of substantial numbers of jobs in the economy by robots. But surely it's not all negative? I'd far rather send expendible robots 3,000' underground to mine coal, for instance, than men. Methane, silicone dust, explosives, flooding, rock falls, risk and injury all avoided - and mines that can work 24 hours a day without needing a town full of people built on top of them.
Well, a bit of googling found a mine robot prototyped in 2013. They must be working somewhere by now.
Not just coal, but tin, copper, rare earths. Robot miners can exploit small seams deeper and more hostile than men can. Even underwater - what about mining the seabed within the 200 mile economic zone? Just another post-Brexit asset we've got.
It may also be worth compiling a running list of those professions most at risk from robots. At the top of mine are fighter pilots; it makes no sense building fast jets half the tech of which are pilot UI & life support systems. Drones with just weapons and avionics can have greater endurance, greater speed, tighter G and in direst emergency can be flown into a target, all at a tenth the cost of a conventional fast jet with no risk to the highly trained pilot. RAF fighter pilots of the future can also be fat, middle aged console-kings downing Chinese Migs in their underpants, reserving our lean, fit risk lords for vital gardening, cooking and bar-service roles for which robots can never replicate human skills.
3 comments:
When I first saw your picture, I thought it was a tank!
The age of the robot is certainly upon us, especially drone fighter aircraft successfully flown from safe havens in the western world. Another use of technology for the better of the UK is drilling for North Sea oil - there is still plenty down there!
Excellent idea!
Let's replace all the workers with robots,as indeed Tesco and others are doing with "self service" checkouts.
Only one small problem, if all the workers are replaced by robots then how will workers such as African miners earn the money to pay for food?
Anon - you write as if there's a choice, as if we could legislate to preserve a cottage industry of women at their spinning wheels in their parlours raher than vast machine driven mills and factories. We can't. Robots that don't strike, can't sue, don't have babies and can be decommissioned without redundancy payments are happening whether we like it or not. We just need to find the upside.
NB those vast Satanic mills also reduced child mortality, increased wealth and enabled the most substantial social mobility since Tudor times. Despite the Luddites.
