Brexit: The Sekt is on ice .......

With our Article 50 notification now just a hair's breadth away, we can expect today some spectacular last-minute disruptions. Satan's little sex-toy to the North will probably announce a new independence referendum, just as US fracking is making third-stage extraction from the North Sea increasingly uneconomic. Soros and his little helpers will throw money at QCs in an effort to use the law to scupper Parliament. The BBC will no doubt find reasons to announce today some dire economic forecasts amid tones of general gloom. Little Owen Jones may offer free blowies to Brexiteers who recant, Lily Allen will give away copies of her dire new album, currently bombing, and even Lord Geldof may emerge to sneer at, shower with spittle and swear at the common folk before his carers get him back into his bath chair.
None of which should make the slightest difference to the Brexit Bill. If it clears its stages today unamended, I can think of no greater gift to our Sovereign Lady than to submit the Bill for Royal Assent allowing the Prime Minister to give Brussels our formal notice tomorrow.
There will be a general screeching from Farringdon as a distraught Polly Toynbee dribbles salty snot over a wailing Suzanne Moore's velvet kitten heels. Some hopeless little bloke called Farron will call all the TV stations ( "there's some bloke called Dim Pharom on the line ... yeah, third time he's called ... OK, we'll bar the number" ) Gina Miller will vow revenge on the British people and devote her remaining fortune to keeping members of the bar in Claret, and in Brussels the pressed duck (four fat Flemish ducks for each Commissioner, reduced to a cube the size of a fag packet by a powerful hydraulic press, a favourite dish served by Herr Juncker) will regorge and repeat acidly into the night.
Here, I'll pop the caps on a brace of Sekt bottles cooling in the fridge. If it happens.
Heseltine's petulant and arrogant rant in the Sunday Times yesterday - and all the pathetic bleating from the Remainiacs in the comments below - should be enough to make any wavering Brexiteer stand firm and convert many who reluctantly voted Remain because they were taken in by Project Fear.
If they manage to force another Referendum, I believe the majority to leave would be at least 60:40.
Oh to be a fly on the wall when Theresa May submits the Article 50 Bill for Royal Asset. She too wants her country back.
I shall open a bottle of English Sparkling Wine when Article 50 is submitted.
Satan's little sex-toy to the North
That is brilliant.
What do you mean, another referendum. We can't have one of those because we've been told that we won't vote the right way because we're too thick to understand the question.
Nice one Radders.
The image of Satan's little sex toy has right put me off breaking my fast. Ne'er mind, time to go and work some appetite up!
OUT, OUT, OUT and a spring in my step.
God forbid I should ever find myself on the receiving end of a Radders rant!
Brilliant!
Even the BBC are now throwing their hands up in faked capitulation because of the Get-out pent-up motion!
It must be such a sad day for them, not having yet another anti-British story to tell!
Anti English you mean.
The BBC news website had no mention of the rugby on Sunday morning. Odd then that all the papers they reviewed on the site had England's record breaking win on the front page, with photos.
Just saying......
