Geert Wilders is a prybar, not a national leader

Geert Wilders scored his greatest success back in January, when the electoral threat of the PVV forced incumbent PM Mark Rutte sharply to the right. With full-page adverts on 23rd January in all the national papers and an interview for tabloid Algemeen Dagblad, Mr Rutte had a blunt message for the Netherlands migrants and Moslems - Get Out if you don't like it. Rutte wrote "We feel a growing unease when people misuse our freedoms to spoil everything, when they have come to our country for freedom. People who don’t want to adapt, who attack gay people, who shout at women in short skirts or call ordinary Dutch people racist." Those who wouldn't adapt to Dutch social liberalism should leave. "Be normal, or Begone".
Rutte declared back then that yesterdays election was not about the EU, tax, economics or public services but national identity. "There is one question to be answered. What sort of country do we want?". Last night he had his answer. And I think that we should welcome the result, which I interpret as strong support for a Dutch identity that means freedom, liberalism, tolerance and above all, social congruence.
Rutte's view that the Dutch have rejected the 'wrong sort' of populism is, I think, correct. His own declarations from January were the 'right' kind of populism. Voters like his strong message, but also trust him to be fair. And Wilders was given just enough encouragement to ensure he continues to act as an effective prybar, keeping the new centreground levered to the right, and most importantly keeping the question of Dutch national identity to the fore.
The Netherlands is a smart little country.
"The Netherlands is a smart little country."
I'm not entirely sure about that statement Radders. Remember Rutte has been PM for some considerable time and is a EU fanatic through and through. You don't get to be PM in any Western European country these days unless you have some seriously good EU federalist credentials (UK excepted for obvious reasons) Words are cheap, but I encourage you to look at his actions over the last 10 years or so. Any muppet can stand up and say what he did, just like BrownClown did with his British jobs for British workers stunt.
Is there any evidence to substantiate his Jan 23rd statement? If so, how long after the election will it be quietly dropped - until the next election that is.
You can call me a cynical old ba$tard if you wish, but lets just say I have plenty of political examples of why I'm so cynical.
Personally, I think the Dutch have blown it.
I'm with Rapscallion on this and I await the evidence to the contrary. "Be normal, or begone" - Rutte does not have the powers within his own country to do this; and the EU certainly would not allow him any mass deportations. Well lets wait and see; but I'm not holding my breath.
Yes as other say, this isn't a rejection of 'populism' its actually a victory for populism, except they will expect what Rutte rhetoric promised to be delivered. The establishment have been given a chance to redeem themselves, if they don't, watch this space...................
Rutte has been playing at talking tough with the Sultan of Scum. In fact Rutte is just another sell-out cuck. He is better at bullshitting than Camoron was.
The Dutchies have made a serious error in not voting for Widers.
I fall onside with Radders in this - Wilders appears to be the Dutch equivalent of Farage only on a (slightly) different ticket but with the same end result.
In both cases they forced change where change was reluctant to be adopted by the establishment and we can see how that's panning out for the UK as far as EU membership is concerned.
Maybe Wilders has done all he needs to do to start the process of change and that, in time, the rest of the population will see his determination as good for their country too.
"Mark Rutte sharply to the right."
Yea, that was so easy for him.
Now the election is in the bag, watch him execute the exact reverse manoeuvre.
"and most importantly keeping the question of Dutch national identity to the fore"
Which wouldn't even be a question if the European ruling class hadn't imported millions of folk from incompatible cultures.
The Dutch haven't always been the cuddly liberals we know today. They won't always be either.
Dave_G. At least Wilders has 19 seats in the Dutch Parliament, a result far better that Farage could ever hope to achieve with FPP. That's what you get when you have proportional representation, there's (nearly) always a coalition Govt. Even if PVV doesn't get to be part of the executive, Wilders can and will continue as a high profile person in opposition to Rutte if he backtracks. I think the result may well rattle a few cages in Brussels even if most think they've managed to turn back the 'tide of populism'. Same will happen next month with Le Pen.
Haven't seen a News yet today but if GW got 19 seats that's damn good going, whatever you think of his politics. Last night's German TV news was suggesting he might get 14. Think GW's supporters can be very proud of that result.
And the Dutch are weird, always have been, the most socially liberal but self-puritanical at the same time. A cross between Calvin and Tim O'Leary. "you can do whatever you like, just don't expect me to".
Correction: Last night's ZDF news spoke of GW getting 14% of the vote, not seats. But his result is still very respectable.
Yep - any sexual perversion you like, as long as you dispose of your recycling in the prescribed fashion. A nation whose rubbish police can prevent Dutch citizens re-entering the country if they have an outstanding rubbish fine..
