Britain needs a new people's Party - What should it stand for?

There seems a degree of agreement that the nation needs a new party of the people that transcends the left - right political axis; what ten key aims would such a party stand FOR? Over to you, but here are my starting suggestions -
- Small state and the rule of law; a balance between central and local control
- Greater democratic control by a variety of democratic forms for each democratic tier, as appropriate
- Patriotic, not nationalistic; A Britain Internationalist in trade and outlook, but not subservient to Globalism
- A focus on the little platoons that will help build a strong and congruent British national identity
- Fairness, justice and equity both within and between the generations
- Pride in our values, confidence in our cause
- Sustainable and practical use of our land, seas and assets
- A nation slow to rouse, but strong to bite
NB being clear about what a party stands for implies those things it is against - they need never be stated explicitly. Negative aims turn people off.
(Uhm, I'm not volunteering to start one.)
Can fault any of those suggestions but might add...
Single rate of tax
Gold standard
Debt free money supply
Zero tolerance for free-loaders
Taxpayer approval of annual budget
Zero lobbying or outside employment for all politicians
Maximum two terms in office for all politicians
It would be simple to go on and on and I'm sure there are others happy to add to the list.
But doesn't the Harrogate Agenda cover many of these?
I think you'd be the perfect person to start the new party, but not perhaps whilst living in Austria - that has a bad precedent
Is that the same Harrogate Agenda that emanated from the Bradford bullhorn?
Mr. Always-Right?
The problem as I see it, is that whoever gets their hands on the tiller of power, whether democratically or otherwise, soon becomes the new 'elite' and 'establishment', and will need to be taken down a peg.
I remain wedded to the Swiss concept of democracy in that it leads to an informed, politically aware people that is not frightened of challenging those that would make assumptions.
right-writes
How about we pare this right down to just the three basic principles of government and start from there.
1) Secure the borders
2) Keep the peace
3) Empty the bins
A little too broad, those, IMHO. Something along the lines of the 2015 UKIP manifesto sounds good.
Only give state control those aspects that can only be done at national level - Foreign Affairs, Taxation for pensions and benefits only and Defence for example.
Elimination of NGOs
Tightly controlled immigration policy
FIFO - fit in or FO - in short, no ghettoisation
A proper "written" constitution that keeps all the rights etc from the 1689 Bill of Rights, Magna Carta and other constitutional acts except for 1972 ECA.
As Dave_G said - a good implementation of the Harrogate Agenda. If Switzerland can have minimal government and referenda on most subjects I don't see why we can't.
