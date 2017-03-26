I always thought Carswell was a bit of a cad

Carswell - A bit of a mess
1. He's undoubtedly right in believing that Cameron will flunk any reform negotiations - Dave has all the negotiating ability of a collapsed soufflé and about as much real commitment to fundamental reform as a nun writing a condom ad. Many Tories are exhibiting the triumph of hope over experience on this, convincing themselves that Dave will somehow behave completely differently to the way he has for the last ten years. There's no hope I'm afraid - he will flunk it, and be wholly humiliated, and will then flunk the Brexit referendum, leaving the UK as weak losers.
2. A minor but nonetheless niggling point - he's stolen Nigel's thunder as the first elected UKIP MP (or will do if he succeeds in the by election). While the gain to UKIP outweighs the stolen prize, it's a bit caddish.
3. Carswell is an unlikely hero. Committed to the privileges of the political class, he led moves to make the home addresses of MPs secret on election applications. Neither was his Localism book (with Dan Hannan) entirely original, owing much to both Simon Jenkins and Helena Kennedy, sometimes without attribution. If I met him in the pub, I wouldn't like him.
4. However, at least few care personally what happens to him. His move is useful in gaining UKIP air-time and in forcing Tory MPs to realise that Cameron's emollient charms are unsuited to the job in hand. It also brings back into discussion a Tory - UKIP election pact for 2015; if a worried party forces Cameron into this, Carswell's actions will be justified.
Back to today ...and apropos of nothing
==================================
Apropos of nothing, you may not be aware that the EU Commission actually has its own FOI system, application form HERE.
I've already submitted two -
- (1)Inventory and valuation of the Commission's cellar stocks of wine, beers and spirits (2) Inventory and valuation of the Commission's cutlery, crockery, napery, cruets, condiments, candelabra, candle holders and all other equipment and table decoration held for official Commission dining and events
- A complete inventory and valuation of all works of art valued each at over €1.000 (one thousand Euros) held by the Commission to include paintings, sculpture, prints and drawings, installation works and all other objects held for artistic and / or cultural reasons
Well, if we're entitled to 10% of the CDs in this divorce, we don't want to be stuck with the Spice Girls and Robbie Williams, do we?
4 comments:
Radders - EU commission FOI - excellent point, well made.
Re Carswell, never liked him but the more general point is, how unusual it is to see a political organisation disappear after achieving its fundamental objective. Well done UKIP.
Re FOI
Brilliant... but why leave out pornographic material?
Budgie said this on your previous post that you linked to. Seems to have been on the money: "The path of converts to UKIP is seldom smooth, and after a honeymoon period, newcomers tend to fall out with Farage and then disappear."
As you rightly state, he and the other conservative defector MP at that time (now elected on UKIP platform to the Welsh assembly) guaranteed a certain amount of time on national television. That alone was IMO worth having them on board.
And yes it was the fear of losing several more eurosceptic Tory MP's to UKIP that led Cameron to promise the referendum, so again, well worth having them on board.
There are now 7 UKIP people in the Welsh Assembly, though two are ex Tory MP's - and apparently not exactly rooted in UKIP values. The other 5 are just learning the ropes it seems (not a bad thing at all).
There is one Suzane Evans who has run (unsuccessfully) for the post of Party Leader. She's a Tory defector and if way, miles out of touch with the party rank and file. I quote
“I actually really like the smoking ban!” she exclaims with a tinkly laugh. “So I definitely disagree with Nigel on that one.” She wouldn’t dream of relaxing the drink-driving laws (“No, good God no, absolutely not”) nor wage war on speed cameras (“I am passionately anti-speeding”). Not keen on gay marriage at first, she now finds it “charming”, approves of gay couples adopting (“Good parenting is what counts”) and is delighted that bed-and-breakfast owners can no longer turn away guests out of prejudice. She did have a golliwog as a child, which she “absolutely loved,” but later in life a black boyfriend “opened my eyes” to this “unacceptable stereotype”, and now “I totally see his point”.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2016/oct/29/suzanne-evans-gaping-hole-in-british-politics-for-ukip
The sooner she naff's off the better.
