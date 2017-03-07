Monbiot's annual outing on this blog - 2017

Not so much Big Data as the Big Money that uses it, in the West anyway. Those who have great wealth, from across the political spectrum, inevitably turn their attention to using it to gain greater political leverage than their single vote alone would allow. And they all make me nervous; Gina Miller and Tony Blair as much as Lord Ashcroft and Arron Banks. Whilst we're working towards controls that restrict their funding of political parties - controls that depend on also controlling TU funding - the funding of 'sniper' technology that allows campaigns to be precisely focused rather than shotgunned is not so controlled. And the State can also use it;
" ... deep-learning algorithms enable the state to develop its “citizen score”. This uses people’s online activities to determine how loyal and compliant they are, and whether they should qualify for jobs, loans or entitlement to travel to other countries. Combine this level of monitoring with nudging technologies – tools designed subtly to change people’s opinions and responses – and you develop a system that tends towards complete control."However, Monbiot also recognises that Localism, Direct Democracy and other systems that 'take back control' from the overwheening centre can counter these malign effects
"But digital technologies could also be a powerful force for positive change. Political systems, particularly in the Anglophone nations, have scarcely changed since the fastest means of delivering information was the horse. They remain remote, centralised and paternalist. The great potential for participation and deeper democratic engagement is almost untapped. Because the rest of us have not been invited to occupy them, it is easy for billionaires to seize and enclose the political cyber-commons."To a point, George. So long as we maintain universal adult suffrage and the secret ballot on all matters of importance, this can be supplemented by as many citizens' juries as you wish. But any solutions that disenfranchise any part of the population are unacceptable - and Labour has a shameful history of supporting Eugenics in the party's early days, a fascist tendency that resurfaces from time to time.
2 comments:
I think that our George is frightened of the wrong monster...
The exploits of those that you mention Raedwald, are like a drop in the ocean compared to the ambitions and acts of the government itself.
Raedwald quotes Monbiot as writing: "Political systems, particularly in the Anglophone nations, have scarcely changed since the fastest means of delivering information was the horse."
Sadly dear George seems to have forgotten the telegraph (electrical and arm-waving). [Aside: naval flags too, and bonfires to warn of the arrival of the Spanish Armada - though those had/have too low a bandwidth for great ease of use.] Gauss and Weber (Germany) look to have made the first substantive electrical telegraph in 1833 (on distance and regular use). Cooke and Wheatstone (UK) had a commercial system operating in 1838. The first company with that main business purpose was the Electric Telegraph Company, formed in 1848 by Ricardo and Cooke (UK). Samuel Morse's system started USA Atlantic to Pacific coast operations in 1861, bringing an end to the Pony Express.
I think the Reform Acts (UK) of 1867 (widened franchise), 1872 (secret ballot), 1884 (county MPs in addition to those of boroughs), 1918 (abolition of the property qualification, votes for women over 30) and 1928 (equal suffrage for women) all came after the demise of the Pony Express!
Naughty George!
Best regards
Post a Comment