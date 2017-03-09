UN greed and cupidity, EA waste and stupidity piss away $803m in Greek Aid

"One senior aid official estimated that as much as $70 out of every $100 spent had been wasted"
So says a piece in the Guardian today that catalogues the greed, stupidity, empire buiding, tantrums, thefts, frauds, jealousies and malfeasance that has pissed away $803m in aid to Greece to accommodate the migrants there. Who is surprised?
The gainers from the aid have been UN bureaucrats, apparatchiks and aid workers paid third-world 'hardship pay' bonuses for being posted to this holiday destination, the international aid bandwagon, EU bureaucrats, Greek civil servants and their contractors, and Turkish and German taxpayers. Losers from the aid have been the migrants, who have little improvement in living conditions and the people of Greece, who have gained nothing and lost much.
The piece is a damning litany of lunatics running the asylum. Few migrants have been returned to Turkey, few have been accepted under Juncker's quota rules but UN managers are fat with gold and puffed with a hubristic flatus of self-importance. Vicious turf-wars between aid agencies have seen donor aid pissed away in campaigns to counter opposing aid agencies rather than in assisting the migrants to go home.
If any further evidence were needed that the UN and EU are run for the benefit of their officials, Greece provides it in spades. Nasty, self-loving incapable fools, chiselling little crooks, petulant penpushers and leeches, their vile misappropriation of tax and aid money is only now becoming clear.
3 comments:
In many ways this sounds like a macrocosm of the bungled social services efforts in this country with various agencies vying against each other and not at all pulling together to solve a problem. Surprised? No. Not a all. To solve the problem, you need to remove the money; all of it. Then only those with true motives will appear with advice or physical help. Only when that structure is in place can money be allocated to getting the job done.
Alternatively, we could stop invading middle eastern countries to stop the root cause? Just an idea!
Just as we see in our own two houses of ill repute. I mean Parliament.
What Cobbett called the "hordes living off the taxes". That was 200 years ago.
Don Cox
Post a Comment