So, Herr Juncker, let me see if I've got this right ...

The fury from across the Channel this week at a reports that finds that the EU have no basis in law for their demand of a €60bn reverse golden handshake reveals rather more than the Berleymont apparatchiks would wish, I think.
It can't be because they didn't know that they have no basis in international law for their demands. They know as well as we do they have no lawful right to ask this of us. The weakness of their case is amply demonstrated by their demand that the matter of the exit bill is decided before any trade terms are discussed. They must also know that there is no way that Mrs May can agree a lump sum before knowing by how much the trade deal will benefit or disbenefit us.
On the other hand, Mrs May has clearly signalled her fall-back position; we leave without a deal on WTO terms, our contributions stop in March 2019, and we use our rights under international law to reclaim our assets; unlike the EU's spurious claims, our reclaiming our investments such as the €40bn we've put into the European Investment Bank will be enforced. And yes, WTO terms will hurt our GDP, but the lump sum we win back plus the €10bn a year buffer of no more Danegeld could compensate for the downturn. Whereas the EU has no such capital cushion, and faces charging its contributing nations far more, and will also suffer its own hit to EU GDP from a Brexit without any buffer at all.
Have I misunderstood this or are we negotiating from a pretty strong position? Are the comrades so cross because they've worked out how weak they are in all this?
The EU is in a desperate position finalncially although the Eurocrats will never admit it. Not only that but German public opinion, weary of paying for everyone else's largesse is flagging.
All these arrogant 'demands' from Juncker, Barnier, Verhofstadt et all is in fact the sign of desperate dying fish thrashing thier last gasps.
Brexiteers have always claimed that we are in a strong negotiating position. It's only the instigators of Project Fear and those pro-EU members of the Establishment who refuse to accept the result of the Referendum who claim differently.
We could bring the EU down when we leave - and the Kommissars know it. They're carrying out the policy of attack being the best form of defence and hoping our cowardly Establishment will capitulate, as they always have in the past.
I'm not so sure they will this time.
I seem to remember reading in Private Eye some years ago that there is a law which prevents the UK Government from paying monies to organisations and business which do not have accounts passed by auditors. There was a scandal involving the Government paying money to a property company which had gone bust.
As we all know only too well, the EU Organised Crime Syndicate never has its accounts signed off. The historic payments to the EU may have been allowable under various enabling Acts but post Article 50 my guess is that any payments made in response to demands by the EU would be simply illegal and anyone who paid these monies would lay themselves open to prosecution.
Its looking increasingly like we have a very good hand in the negotiations, if only the treasonous bunch who are trying to hamstring us from within could be locked up in the Tower for about 3 years.
Not only does the financial equation add up - money currently sent to the EU is more than any tariffs that might be imposed under WTO rules, we also have strong cards in armed forces, intelligence sharing, the primacy of the City in allowing many of the EU countries to issue government debt and our legally enforceable share of EU assets (which we helped pay for).
In fact, leaving with no agreement whatsoever and falling back to WTO rules is far from the Hard Brexit the Remainers like to call it, its actually pretty soft. If its combined with a quick and dirty free trade deal with the US I reckon the economy won't so much as hiccup.
There's absolutely no need for us to take a WTO rules hit. All we need to do is use the stepping stone of EEA/EFTA and after a year or two of the Liechstenstein solution, we create a 51 strong European Free Trade Bloc. They'll all want to join us, so end of EU.
Why won't Mrs M do it ? Because she's a fool. There is no way she can get a FTA in 18 months. We all know it, so why does she persist ?
Read eureferendum.com, especially today's entry, plus the comments.
I agree with Dadad, and I suspect that is where we will end up, after a lot of shouting, political theatre, threats, blackmail and grandstanding.
From both sides, who seem to be struggling at present to outdo each other in stupidity and ignorance.
North's ego--which every bit as large as Nigel Farage's and nastier--drives away lots who might find some benefit in his ideas. He is a good researcher but reveals in political legal and bureaucratic complexity.
51 Strong European trade bloc? No that sounds like the EU re-born to me. And for all his pronouncements North has zero influence.
I'm still puzzled why an entity that has not had it's accounts audited for 22 years (and counting) has any credibility regarding financial propriety.
This is basically what the traitors in the Lords are trying to get May to do.
They reckon that if we guarantee the rights of the EU citizens in law before they guarantee our citizens rights in the EU, then they can blackmail us in to paying them huge amounts of money in return for securing those rights.
May is right to resist this amendment at all costs. Of course, the apparachniks fall back position is that it delays the invocation of article 50 while the Miller bitch is planning another court case
Why doesn't she just invoke the Parliament Act and tell the Lords to get stuffed? One has to question what's in it for them...
