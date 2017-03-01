Owen Jones must learn to weld

Although watching the Labour Party disintegrate gives a wonderful pleasure, nothing has really changed. I spent enough of my career attending those dreary trade conferences in bland 'international' hotels off the Euston Road to have met an entire cross section of the nation over stewed coffee and rubber chicken. The ones I genuinely enjoyed were those we termed, with real affection, the 'Northern bastards'. Oblivious to our soft southern conceits they would happily demand of conference executives "I'm parched here, love; be a poppet and fetch me a cup of tea, would you?". Their night out in London would involve beer and strippers. Even though they were construction managers, they were also local councillors, Labour party officials and at home were as likely to be drinking in their local 'institute' than in the golf club. By and large they were humorous, jocund and good value. They were a million miles removed from sensitive souls such as Owen Jones and the fashionable metropolitan left, but in their own way (expressed as "I don't mind poofs, me" or something similar ) were really quite liberal.
Anyway, for years now Labour has been trying to be a broad enough church to accommodate both the Northern Bastards and the London Poofs. And even though the Northern Bastards were quite good at committees, rules and procedures, the Southern Poofs were good at the media, and won. They immediately demanded that the Northern Bastards dropped 'pet' 'love' 'sweetie' and similar terms of endearment, made their own tea and flew a rainbow flag at the Durham Miners' gala.
Even though they're no longer part of the same coherent party, both sides are still there. The Northern Bastards are still running vast swathes of local councils and the Southern Poofs the London boroughs; they still have a shedload of MPs. The problem is to come. If the Southern Poofs become a sort of rump regional far-left party, the Northern Bastards need a home. And as much as I'd like this to be UKIP, I don't think this will work. We're lacking a social democratic white van man and working men's club party, where wives make the tea and cobs for the meetings.
My time in the North taught me several surprising things. Everyone north of Leicester, it seems, can weld. Perhaps it was taught in schools, perhaps it's a dad thing. If Labour is to survive in any form perhaps this is the answer. Little Owen Jones must go to Middlesborough and learn to weld, and in return he can show them how to open Prosecco and eat mussels or something. I can't think of anything else that would prevent there being two Labour parties.
5 comments:
Not so sure your 'dismissal' of UKIP as a replacement for Labour oop North is well placed Radders.
I think Labour supporters themselves have moved on from the 'flat cap and whippet' brigade with the natural vacuum ideal for the likes of a UKIP that transcends the needs of TradLab/FauxTory.
All that this requires is for a re-branding of UKIP to remove their on-trick-pony aspect that many now seem to use as an excuse NOT to support them. Anyone who cares to peruse their manifesto would clearly identify UKIPs natural attraction to the ex-Lab vote regardless of the fact that there's (literally) no where else for them to go!
I foresee a resurgence of UKIP under a new banner and with it the demise of Labour as it now stands and even, potentially, a similar re-branding of Labour to rid themselves of the Metro/Lib image they're now sinking under.
Failing some drastic change there will be NO opposition to the Tories for a decade or more if such changes don't come about.
Radders - nice idea, but I think you're a little optimistic. People like Owen, almost by definition, can't do anything useful.
UKIP would do well to re-invent itself as a northern working class party. Having abandoned any pretence at being right-libertarian, it best hope to me would be a sort of left libertarian stance - anti-uncontrolled immigration and on the side of the working man against the vast corporations and statist fuck ups. they would probably have to be pro NHS (unfortunately) but there is no reason why they couldn't make the point that the biggest losers from abysmal state provided healthcare and education are the people it was intended (by a well meaning post labour government), to help, and therefore it behoves us bothas tax payers and consumers to give the appalling management of these behemoths a hard time.
They are points which require some intelligence and sensivity to make successfully, but being true helps enormously.
Unfortunately as UKIP seems to be run by complete knob heads it seems unlikely.
As with a nation, there is a great deal of ruin in a major political party.
If the Labour Party was not killed by Michael Foot and/or the Gang of Four, I see no particular reason why it will be killed by Jeremy Corbyn and/or UKIP.
Best regards
As with a nation, there is a great deal of ruin in a major political party.
If the Labour Party was not killed by Michael Foot and/or the Gang of Four, I see no particular reason why it will be killed by Jeremy Corbyn and/or UKIP.
Best regards
I think they did a big disservice to the health of the nation when they pretty much abolished the practical stuff at schools. Not because it necessarily helped the intellectual duffers, more that it showed the clever clogs they weren't actually so clever at all, because they couldn't make a dovetail joint that didn't look like a piece of firewood, but Bill Jones who struggled to write his name at the top of the paper could fire them out like he was Chippendale. It evened things up a bit, as did compulsory games where the brainy types got their heads pushed into the mud by their intellectual inferiors.
Nowadays the intellectual elite swan through the educational system, and rise to the top never having known the tang of failure at anything. This makes them insufferable, regardless of their political hue. It would be far better if their list of As and A*s were listed alongside an E in metal work and welding. It would be a constant reminder of their human frailty.
Post a Comment