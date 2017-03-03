Swedish establishment still the same Nazis

I recall that in addition to being appalled by the Vietnam War in the early 1970s, we were horrified that Sweden still practiced compulsory sterilisation for those failing to reach an IQ minimum. It was pure Nazi T-4. Sweden only halted compulsory sterilisation for dim Swedes in 1975, after the Paris peace accords. Except of course for transexuals. Men and women wanting sex changes in Sweden had, by law, to have their balls lopped-off or their wombs pulled out. They carried on doing this until 2012 - yes, when I was building Olympic facilities in London, Swedish versions of Caitlyn Jenner were being castrated by court order.
So it comes as absolutely no surprise that with such a poor history of social governance, the Swedes have also screwed up massively on immigration. Maybe to make up for a dip in the population caused by their sterilising tens of thousands of their own people, Sweden decided to import economic Moslem migrants, who, as Katie Hopkins reports, now commit the same crimes over and over again;
'here we go; this is what I've handled from Monday to Friday this week: rape, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, rape-assault and rape....violence against the police, threats to police, drug crime, felony, attempted murder, rape again.Of course that shouldn't be a surprise. Nor should Sweden's outright denials that anything is wrong. After all, they told the exact same lie for the whole of my youth and adolescence when they were ripping the testicles and ovaries from the poor.
'Suspected perpetrators; Ali Mohammed, Mahmod, Mohammed, Mohammed Ali, Muhammad, again, again, again. Countries representing all the crimes this week; Iraq, Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Somalia, Syria again, Somalia...
Note: Postwar Swedish fascism was far more extensive than this; for a researched source see http://jonjayray.tripod.com/sweden.html
