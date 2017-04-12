Cameron ran a bent Referendum campaign say MPs

This won't be the headline in your MSM papers, which focus on a minor report footnote that a DOS attack may have slowed the website processing those registering to vote in the last days before the Referendum, but that this did not affect the outcome.
However, the meat of the report is in Chapter 5 - a litany of criticisms of Cameron's misuse of public funds and of the machinery of government in an attempt to skew the result. The verdict, even clothed in the politesse of the old chums club, is damming. Cameron was bent. Never Again.
Hmphhhh. Told you so.
At least the Daily Expres seems to give it fair coverage .....
Cameron not only ran a bent campaign, the report finds that he was responsible for a dereliction of duty by preventing the Civil Service from carrying out proper contingency preparation for a Leave win.
No wonder he resigned a few hours after the result came in. Osborne should have gone as well.
In a representative democracy, we elect our MP's to "REPRESENT" us, so it would follow that in a referendum situation, those elected are no longer representing us for the period of the referendum.
It doesn't matter what the Haywards and the Camerons say, the only legitimate activity would be to campaign on their own behalfs as ordinary citizens... Stuff like door to door canvassing or leafleting etc..
Had "project fart" not been invoked, I know that the leave vote would have been significantly higher...
I don't have an enormous circle of friends, but two of them to my knowledge admitted that they had been swayed by the government, and voted to remain, after being a member of UKIP, voting for UKIP and professing consistently to want to leave the EU...
Until the day came... After the result, one of them admitted that he was influenced by their "official" warnings.
right-writes
Aside from the bending Cameron et al did there remains a very high suspicion that ballot box stuffing took place - not to mention the 'foreign' voters, the lost papers, the paternal encouragement.....
Had a 'true' referendum been operated I suspect the result would have been closer to 70% for 'leave'.
But others would say I'm 'biased' as I voted out too.....
Bloody hell Radders. What a find. Well done. The last two paras nail it even further.
172.While the Government did not support a Leave vote, they nonetheless had a constitutional and public obligation to prepare for both outcomes from the referendum. In 1975, Whitehall undertook contingency planning for a possible vote in favour of withdrawal from the European Communities and there was no adequate reason for a refusal to prepare for either eventuality in 2016. Though we were relieved to learn that work was undertaken within the Civil Service on the potential implications of a Leave vote, Civil Servants should never have been asked to operate in a climate where contingency planning was formally proscribed by the Government. Such preparation would negate the need for the Prime Minister to resign. The UK Government failed to learn the lessons from the Scottish referendum in this respect.
173.We recommend that in the event of future referendums civil servants should be tasked with preparing for both possible outcomes. While we recognise the important distinctions between General Elections and referendums, these preparations should include pre-referendum contact between the two designated campaigns and the Civil Service, along the lines of pre-General Election contact between opposition parties and the Civil Service. It should be reasonable to presume that the sitting Prime Minister and his/her administration will continue in office and take responsibility for the referendum result in either eventuality.
The reporting I have seen is how the "Russians hacked Brexit" rather than this ( how suprising - not. It transpires in the reporting there was no evidence whatsoever it was Russia. The attack was described as "sophisticated", its a DoS attack - brute force not sophistication.
Such things could almost drive you to distrust our truthful and upright media and wise benevolent government..
Well knock me down with a feather! Who knew? How could one possibly suspect that an ex Eton boy wasn't playing by the rules.
As DeeDee99, Anonymous and Dave_G have already stated, without Project Fear (uncertainty and Distrust) the Leave vote would have been significantly higher.
I agree with visc as well. I was driven to distrust the media a very long time ago. If you want the truth from a newspaper (where the sports results are usually on the back page etc), then just start and the back page. The further towards the front page you go, the less likely it is to be the truth.
Our MSM is as bent as a marzipan fishing rod!
