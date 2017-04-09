When I write 'peace in Syria' I don't of course mean the sort of peace that the West gifted to Iraq, or Afghanistan, or Libya, or indeed anywhere we've interfered in the past decade or so, where we've left a legacy of death, terrorism, economic collapse and failed governance. Only the most reality-challenged drug-addled FCO PR person could term those conditions 'peace'. So let's define our terms - what must peace mean for Syria?
No Entry to Salafism - No opportunity can be given to Salafist Islamists, the West's mortal enemies, to increase their power or influence in the region. This includes Turkey, Sunni Iraq, KSA, Kuwait, the gulf states and the various barbarian head-choppers.
Non-sectarian and tolerant society - A future Syria must allow Shia and Sunni, Christian and Kurd, Alawite and Jew, to live in peace and freedom with no sectarian discrimination. Much as the country worked under Assad before the 'Salafist Spring', which saw deluded fools in Western government mistake Islamist uprisings for democratic urges.
Russian influence preserved - Any settlement must preserve Russian influence and port / military facilities if the settlement is not to lead to wider causes of conflict
Self-determination - Allow the Syrian people to choose their own leaders and form of government - which may not be the same as Western forms of government and self-determination
Safe return for refugees - A safe place to which refugees currently in Jordan, Palestine and Turkey (as well as Europe) can safely return and rebuild.
Now it might be that President Assad actually offers the best opportunity to meet these objectives. I don't know.
However, I am sure that if the US and our own blundering, inept, mistaken FCO conspire to give us yet another Salafist-dominated failed state exporting Islamist terrorism and from which millions of refugees flee, all for the sake of global corporate oil or gas pipes, that we will hang the bastards from the lamp columns in Parliament Square. They're drinking in the Last Chance Saloon over Syria.
3 comments:
Your conclusion of Assad is where I got to as I read down the list of 'requirements'.
The basic premise of 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' serves us well here.
IMHO; there has to be a rotating president, something akin to the Lebanonese system, the president to be in the main titular but with some input [national security] into - an executive made up of all the variant factions and a democratic chamber done through PR definitely no FPTP effort - to scrutinize the dictats sent down from the executive.
What happened in the aftermath and the clusterfuck of Iraq - particularly imposing a democratic sectarian government! - must not be able to be repeated in Syria.
It looks as if it will be exactly the same as Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. Trump has had his teeth pulled and will now do as he is instructed. Possibly what happened to JFK when he ignored the top brass and did not support the idea of a false flag operation as an excuse to invade Cuba and remove Castro. The head of the military (General Lemnitzer) was moved to be NATO head. "Operation Northwoods"!
