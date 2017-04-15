Final hope for democracy in Turkey

Tomorrow's referendum in Turkey on that country's version of Germany's 1933 Enabling Act is, by all accounts, on a knife-edge. If Erdogan wins, he can exercise unrestrained executive power of a sort unseen since Nazi Germany. If he wins, Turkey also loses any chance of joining the EU, her NATO partner status will be in doubt, the migrant deal risks unravelling in time for the peak Summer travelling season and all hopes of Ataturk's secular Turkey will vanish.
Of course, if he loses, everyone expects him to to the achieve exactly the same ends by unconstitutional means. He's hardly going to put his hands up and go quietly, is he?
Sometimes the BBC's correspondents, isolated from the fake-news hothouses of Salford Keys and Broadcasting House, forget their remit and tell the truth. Mark Lowen's report here is really worth a listen.
A young lady colleague once returned from a holiday in 'unspoilt' Turkey to report that each day a group of unshaven village grey heads, in threadbare grubby shirts buttoned to the collar and old lounge suit coats from the 1950s, would gather to keep the beach under observation. There was no direct interaction, but the visitors were all too uncomfortable to wear bikinis or to enjoy using the beach. These then are Erdogan's supporters, the illiterate bigoted Islamist peasantry of an 18th century Sultanate. God help us all.
Not much has changed since the sacking of Antioch, certainly Isil haven't and the new sultan is a supporter and enabler of the new Baibars.
What needs to change, forget about the Ottomans [for a minute - though the threat is very real] is the west's attitude to the threat, because: it hasn't changed since 634 AD, there is no such effort as 'moderate Islam'.
The barbarians still regard all others as the 'infidel' or as they put it Kuffar and our leaders have surrendered to them, the HRA/ECHR is it's facilitator as are the very idea of 'hate crimes' read 'thought crimes' - the cover up in the UK of the ongoing barbarism of the "enrichers" is rampant, reporting has virtually been stopped of this and we are deliberately done..... less than defenceless because UK authorities - they haven't caved - they're bleeding well complicit.
Sold out? you fucking bet.
