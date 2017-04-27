Economic war with Germany heats up

(Berlin) demanded that Britain desist from tax dumping and financial deregulation that would “jeopardize the stability of the union". This demand is almost insulting. British regulators have led efforts to recapitalize banks. It is the eurozone and Germany that have dragged their feet on tougher capital rules.Sigh. Like the same-old same-old. Like the demands presented by Austria Hungary to Serbia in 1914, Germany's demands are impossible for the British realm to accept. Not even the softest, most accommodating Brexit negotiators could accept such national humiliation under the heel of the Hun.
There is no longer any attempt at diplomatic tact. The document states that the European Commission will "determine" when the UK has made "sufficient progress" as it jumps through the hoops, the way it handles accession talks for supplicants hoping to join. It reads like an imperial curia discussing a colony.
........ What is clear is that if the final document presented to Britain looks anything like the EU papers circulating this week, no sovereign state can accept it.
I fear it will be full blown economic warfare.
4 comments:
The German governing class are natural bullies. They've been doing it for two centuries now and aren't going to change.
But bullies have to be stood up to. The British Government must decline to do as the Krauts Order and Brits should stop buying German and French products.
We need to bring down the EU; leaving and allowing the Germans to continue dominating the continent is simply not good enough.
The big German industrialists (cars, aerospace etc.) have yet to enter this fight. They will. Once they see their exports really do have a chance of falling off a cliff (you can hear the Jaguar-Landrover workers cheering all the way from Ellesmere Port) they will engage to protect both sides.
You mean tariffs applied on both sides of the channel?
What's not to like - if you're the Government receiving (needing) them?
There's always a level at which the end-user is willing to pay to have the things they want and given the financial status of the competing countries you can hardly claim they don't NEED such additional taxes?
The consumer ALWAYS ends up paying.
Brussels can huff and puff as much as it likes, but in the end I am pretty convinced that traditional German mercantilism will prevail and the big German manufacturers will lean on Berlin to lean on Brussles to ensure that disaster is averted.
Invocations of Germany's piss poor showing in 1914 are unhelpful, I trust we have moved on from there!
the fact is we are not begging Brussles for a charitable handout. We have a very good negotiating hand and although I have little faith in the skill of the UKs negotiators, I don't rate Brussles much either.
I think it will be an unpleasant process but in the end satisfactory divorce terms will be reached.
Post a Comment