Turks join with ISIS to attack Kurds

Turkey has launched a new offensive against the Kurds. They now face attacks from Turkey to the north and west, and from ISIS to the south and east. It has been a century since the last Islamist rulers of Turkey slaughtered the region's Armenian Christians in an act of genocide that preceded the later Holocaust, but the Kurds must surely have the Islamist capacity for mass extermination embedded in their cultural history. Their fight against the Islamists of Turkey and of ISIS is one for survival.
The history of the Armenian genocide will be purged from Turkish history now that Erdogan can rule as a dictator. In Germany and Austria, where holocaust denial is a crime for which residents can find themselves in prison, millions of Turkish migrants who voted for Erdogan's Enabling Act will be teaching their children that the earlier Armenian holocaust never happened. Every effort of the national authorities to teach it in schools will be met with hatred, resentment and disbelief - and demands for more Islamic schools, in which such inconvenient truths can be smothered.
But one and a half million Christians slaughtered by means as foul as any ISIS have re-invented remind us always why we must resist Islamism with every fibre of our national strength.
4 comments:
Grim.
The whole midle east seems to be populated by savages and barbarians. Or at least ruled by them!
Legacy media hacks report attacks on Kurds as strikes against PPK as directed by Turkish Ministry of Truth.
All gone a bit quiet about Erdogan becoming Emporer.
Much easier for the hacks to pump out shite about kermit elections and biff-bam junk about EU/soft/hard Brexit.
Yesterdays outpourings seemed to be dominated by whether some nonentity thought that buggery was a sin or not. Truly pathetic!
And me ... now I have to see if I can figure out why I should care about the difference between a mozzie and a kurd.
Sigh. I doubt if any of them know where Wales is, let alone the difference between a Welshman and a Scot.
Very well stated. The Kurds need support and arms against the monster Erdogan. Within Turkey he now has a free hand to do exactly as he pleases, but also has little regard for country boundaries and attacks Kurds within both Syria and Iraq. Turkish troops still occupy parts of Iraq, I believe, despite the Iraqi government requiring them to leave.
