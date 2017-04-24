As will be apparent, France's electoral system is geared at preventing shock change and powerful leaders. Remember that the French bourgeois virtues include médiocrité, which means something a little different there to our jibe of mediocrity. And having soundly rejected the 'constitutional' parties of right and left for the Presidential election, French voters may not have the same choice for the two-stage Assembly elections on the 11th and 18th of June. Well-oiled local Republican and Socialist party machines may cement support, leaving Macron a lame duck President with no support in the Assembly.
And yes, short of some earthquake shock, Macron will be France's next president.
Marine Le Pen is not finished - France and Britain will both go to the polls again in 2022, and in political terms that's an eon away. As for what this all means for Brexit, I'll guess little change. The Kermits still hate us and want us to suffer because we're so much more successful than they are, yet we need to co-operate even more closely militarily as the only two armed nations in Europe. It's all French toast - brittle with burnt crumbs. Hey ho.
Disappointed that Le Pen didn't get a better result, angry though not surprised all the other losing contenders advised their followers to vote against her in the following round. If the voters there can't see with the evidence of their own eyes that globalism is a bad idea then they'll deserve what they eventually get. Just hope it can be kept on their side of the channel because it can only get worse.
Whilst I realise that I warble on endlessly about direct democracy, it of course a hopeless cause... But nevertheless... EVIDENCE IS EVIDENCE, unlike apparently brexit meaning brexit... Or actually, maybe it is the same... depends who is stating the bleedin' obvious.
So in France they are about to gang up on the two majority blocs, in order to keep one out and render the other one useless. Sounds about par for the course!
The evidence of course is on continuous display in two hot spots... California state in the USA, where the people are in general fairly left wing, and often the propositions (aka referenda) mimic that tendency. However, one thing that seems to be consistent regardless of the orientation on the left-right spectrum... Other people's money is actually some people's money... THE VOTER'S! So the Californian government is perpetually broke.
In Switzerland where people tend to be conservative, the money is not such an issue... Depends whether something has potential or not... e.g. A Swiss banker pays into his sickness fund at a hugely different rate to a Swiss McDonalds employee, but when he becomes sick, he receives 90% of his salary as benefit, this for a limited period before work is found. It is the same for the MaccyD worker... FAIR!
But as far as Swiss voting goes, people are engaged... REALLY engaged, they are civic minded, and this is not just because they are krauts, it is because of their political system, it makes you that way, if your vote counts there is a tendency for one to use it.
Meanwhile in the rest of the world, look and listen very carefully, and we can see some MASSIVE confidence tricks coming down the track, a bit like those hand pumped railway carts, that silently kills.
Now it seems to me that, whilst possibly not the majority, a massive minority can see that we are about to be shafted in France, Britain and elsewhere, in an effort to overrule the people's will in those places... Yes it might well NOT be their choice to choose Marine LePen as a package, but they night well like 80% of it, but they are not going to get ANY of it,,, In a direct democracy, they would get just as much Marine as they felt that they needed and not a hairsbreadth more.
I thought that UKIP was fighting for that along with independence from the EU, but the remaining rump has eschewed the party's most important feature too get boots on seats in the commons.... Thus UKIP turns out to be a dumbed down version of the major party's tawdry interests, which virtually never mix with the general public's interests.
So UKIP can take a running jump since they haven't been forced to tread this path, they have chosen it and Nottatall as its dumbed down leader.
Effin' depressin' really Radders,.
right-writes
